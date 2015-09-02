EC 7th, 8th loses pair to WCH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The East Clinton seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams lost a pair of matches Tuesday with Washington Junior High.

The eighth grade (2-1 on the year) lost in three, 25-20, 19-25, 10-25.

Camille Hughes had five kills for EC. Myah Jones had a kill and two aces. Riley Flint had three aces and two digs. Kiya Byrd had a dig and Emma Malone had a kill and two aces. Reagan Landrum had two aces. Rhylee Luttrell had an ace.

The seventh grade was defeated 19-25, 26-28.

Lauren Hadley led for the Astros with 12 points and six aces. Katrina Bowman had nine points and two aces. Alexis Rolfe had seven points. Holly Bernard added four points and Marci Ellis chipped in with two points.

Gracie Boggs had six points and a kill, Jericka Boggs had five points and an ace, Brianna Rider had akill, Gracie Evanshine had three digs and Braylynn Malone had one dig.

“We have some things we need to improve on like becoming more consistent servers and passers,” said coach Jaime Evanshine. “But with each game, our team is learning and getting better and that’s what counts.”