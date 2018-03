The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Amelia 36-29 Tuesday night.

Blanchester, now 6-2 on the year, was led by Brayden Sipple who had 18 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots.

Hunter Hartmann had seven points and Kyle Hopkins added five points and two assists. Logan Heitzman chipped in with four points and six rebounds. Trenton Czaika rounded out the scoring with two points and also handed out two assists.