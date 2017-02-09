WC’s Campbell earns academic honor

AUSTIN, Texas — Wilmington College sophomore Mackenzie Campbell has been named CoSIDA Academic All-District VII.

“Mackenzie is very deserving of this award,” said Wilmington head coach Jerry Scheve. “She is an outstanding student and she is an absolute pleasure to coach. She is a great leader by example, both on and off the court, for her teammates.”

Campbell, a Turpin High School graduate, is second in the Ohio Athletic Conference with 16.2 points per game, and has led the team in scoring 15 times – including in the last five games. The 2015-16 OAC Freshman of the Year is fourth, the top guard, in field goal percentage shooting in the conference hitting 51.1 percent of her shots.

She is second on the team with 5.9 rebounds and third on the team with 1.8 assists.

The guard is one of 45 players in eight districts that moves to the national ballot.

Campbell is an exercise science major with a 3.97 grade point average.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his current institution and be nominated by his sports information director.

Wilmington Director of Athletic Communications Jayson Ameer Rasheed has served on CoSIDA’s Academic All-America national committee since 2009.

Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 15,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.

For more information about the Academic All-America Teams program, visit www.cosida.com.

