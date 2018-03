GREEN TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School boys golf team was defeated by Washington Senior 175 to 194 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Wilmington, now 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the SCOL, was led by Hunter DeWeese who shot 43.

Dylan Combs had a 49 for the Hurricane and Drew Carey came in with 50. Cameron Smart shot a 52.

Playing but not scoring for WHS were Tristan Reiley and Zack Zeckser, both of whom shot 53s.