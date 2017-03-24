2017 SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Clinton-Massie High School baseball

TEAM RECORD IN 2016

21-5 overall, co-champs of SCOL

COACH

Brian Camp, second year at CM, 12 years total as varsity baseball coach

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Larry Woods, varsity assistant; Cliff Doyle, junior varsity head coach; Chris Branham, junior varsity assistant coach

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTERWINNERS

14

NUMBER OF RETURNING STARTERS

8

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

We return several players from last year’s squad, including two first-team All-SCOL players (Noah Greathouse, Max Murray) and two second-team All-SCOL players (Luke Richardson, Aric France)

KEY PLAYERS LOST

JP Cantrell, first team All-SCOL; Wyatt Jefferson, second team All-SCOL; Hunter Fentress

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

My team in general, this group is hard working and has good chemistry.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

On making sure we take care of all the intangibles, small details.

LEAGUE FAVORITE

This league is very competitive. We will not take not take any of them lightly.

ROSTER

Noah Greathouse, Aric France, David Poynter, Zack Dillow, Isaiah Turner, Alex Thomas, Trey Leforge, AJ Perkins, Weston Trampler, JT Wolf, Max Murray, Dana Eichenhorst, Luke Richardson, Ashdain Martin, Cam Collett

SCHEDULE

March

25-@Ross, Indian Hill scrimmage 11 am; 28-@Waynesville 5 pm; 29-@Washington 5 pm; 31-@McClain 5 pm

April

1-Lakota East @CM Noon; 3-Hillsboro @CM 5 pm; 5-Wilmington @CM 5 pm; 7-@Chillicothe 5 pm; 8-Winton Woods @CM, 11 am, 1 pm; 10-Miami Trace @CM 5 pm; 11-Little Miami @CM 5 pm; 12-@East Clinton 5 pm; 13-@Blanchester 430 pm; 14-Washington @CM 5 pm; 18-@Western Brown 430 pm; 19-McClain @CM 5 pm; 21-@Hillsboro 5 pm; 22-@Hilliard 11 am, 1 pm; 24-@Wilmington 5 pm; 26-Chillicothe @CM 5 pm; 28-@Miami Trace 5 pm

May

1-East Clinton @CM 5 pm; 2-Milford @CM 5 pm; 3-Goshen @CM 5 pm

The Clinton-Massie High School varsity baseball team. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/03/web1_BB_cmteam.jpg The Clinton-Massie High School varsity baseball team. Courtesy Photo

Compiled by Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

