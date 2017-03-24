2017 SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Clinton-Massie High School baseball

TEAM RECORD IN 2016
21-5 overall, co-champs of SCOL
COACH
Brian Camp, second year at CM, 12 years total as varsity baseball coach
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Larry Woods, varsity assistant; Cliff Doyle, junior varsity head coach; Chris Branham, junior varsity assistant coach
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTERWINNERS
14
NUMBER OF RETURNING STARTERS
8
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
We return several players from last year’s squad, including two first-team All-SCOL players (Noah Greathouse, Max Murray) and two second-team All-SCOL players (Luke Richardson, Aric France)
KEY PLAYERS LOST
JP Cantrell, first team All-SCOL; Wyatt Jefferson, second team All-SCOL; Hunter Fentress
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
My team in general, this group is hard working and has good chemistry.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
On making sure we take care of all the intangibles, small details.
LEAGUE FAVORITE
This league is very competitive. We will not take not take any of them lightly.
ROSTER
Noah Greathouse, Aric France, David Poynter, Zack Dillow, Isaiah Turner, Alex Thomas, Trey Leforge, AJ Perkins, Weston Trampler, JT Wolf, Max Murray, Dana Eichenhorst, Luke Richardson, Ashdain Martin, Cam Collett
SCHEDULE
March
25-@Ross, Indian Hill scrimmage 11 am; 28-@Waynesville 5 pm; 29-@Washington 5 pm; 31-@McClain 5 pm
April
1-Lakota East @CM Noon; 3-Hillsboro @CM 5 pm; 5-Wilmington @CM 5 pm; 7-@Chillicothe 5 pm; 8-Winton Woods @CM, 11 am, 1 pm; 10-Miami Trace @CM 5 pm; 11-Little Miami @CM 5 pm; 12-@East Clinton 5 pm; 13-@Blanchester 430 pm; 14-Washington @CM 5 pm; 18-@Western Brown 430 pm; 19-McClain @CM 5 pm; 21-@Hillsboro 5 pm; 22-@Hilliard 11 am, 1 pm; 24-@Wilmington 5 pm; 26-Chillicothe @CM 5 pm; 28-@Miami Trace 5 pm
May
1-East Clinton @CM 5 pm; 2-Milford @CM 5 pm; 3-Goshen @CM 5 pm
