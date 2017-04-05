Hurricane boys, girls runnersup at Little Miami track, field meet

MORROW — The Wilmington High School boys and girls track and field teams were both second Tuesday in a tri-meet with Little Miami and Kings at the LMHS track complex.

For the boys, Nic Hayward swept the hurdles events, winning the 110-meter highs in 16.5 and the 300-meter intermediates in 45.7. Adam Phelps hit the tape first in the 100-meter dash in 11.5 seconds. Tony Merritt landed an 18-4.5 and won the long jump. Dorian Taylor’s 5-6 effort was first in the high jump.

Wilmington also won the 4×200-meter and the 4×100-meter relay events.

For the girls, Anna Borton, Lexi Bowman, Sydney Ilg and Lauren Heard won the 4×100-meter relay in 56.9 seconds.

Heard also won the shot put (29-10) and discus (94-5). Katie Lambcke won the pole vault (7-6) and high jump (4-4).

April 4, 2017

@Little Miami High School

Boys results

TEAM SCORES: Little Miami 66 Wilmington 60 Kings 48

4×800 RELAY: Kings 8:54.5; Little Miami 9:01.9; Wilmington 10:04.2; Kings 10:38.7

110 HURDLES: Hayward, W, 16.5; Irwin, W, 19.6; Zugg, W, 20.8; Howard, K, 20.9

100 DASH: Phelps, W, 11.5; Long, LM, 11.6; Merritt, W, 12.0; Burton, W, 12.2; Kenney, K, 12.2

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:35.2; Little Miami 1:36.5; Wilmington 1:41.2; Kings 1:45.3

1600 RUN: Paul, LM, 4:45.3; Heys, W, 4:52.4; Yoder, K, 4:57.9; Naughton, K, 5:11.1

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington 45.8; Little Miami 48.8

400 DASH: Justus, K, 55.9; Sawhook, K, 57.7; Williams, K, 58.2; Burton, W, 58.8

300 HURDLES: Hayward, W, 45.7; Howard, K, 50.1; Crowder, LM, 51.0; Naughton, K, 52.3

800 RUN: Paul, LM, 2:09.4; Dinesh, LM, 2:14.1; Kwiatkowski, K, 2:14.7; Parks, W, 2:18.8

200 DASH: Patten, LM, 23.7; Sellards, LM, 25.1; Sawhook, 25.5; Schumacher, W, 25.6

3200 RUN: Honkomp, LM, 10:55.8; Stubenraugh, K, 11:04.5; Biddle, LM, 11:12.4; Schuckel, LM, 11:27.8

4×400 RELAY: Little Miami 3:45.3; Kings 3:48.8; Wilmington 4:03.6; Kings 4:05.2; Little Miami 4:20

SHOT PUT: Davidson, LM, 40-7.75; Evans, K, 35-3; Sellars, LM, 33-11.75; Jaredo, K, 33-4.25

DISCUS: Warner, K, 108-6; Davidson, LM, 104-1; Kemey, K, 99-8; Stephenson, K, 94-8

LONG JUMP: Merritt, W, 18-4.5; Bowman, W, 17-11; Sansone, LM, 16-4.5; Vaughan, W, 15-11.5

HIGH JUMP: Taylor, W, 5-6; Merritt, W, 5-4; Spelic, K, 5-2; Sisco, LM, 5-0

POLE VAULT: Sisco, LM, 11-0; McCarty, W, 11-0; Zugg, W, 8-0; Godsey, W, 7-6; Mathew, K, 7-6

Girls results

TEAM SCORES: Little Miami 73 Wilmington 57 Kings 43

4×800 RELAY: Kings 10:52; Wilmington (Samantha McCord, Sophie Burt, Hailey Fugate, Keeley Allen) 11:19.8; Little Miami 11:41.1; Kings 11:55.7; Little Miami 12:21.5

100 HURDLES: Mills, LM, 17.5; Ilg, W, 19.0; Cudnonoske, K, 20.4; Koons, W, 20.8

100 DASH: Gordon, LM, 13.6; D. Grimes, LM, 13.9; Wieland, LM, 14.6; Huffman, W, 14.7

4×200 RELAY: Little Miami 2:04.3; Wilmington (Anna Borton, Lext Bowman, Sydney Ilg, Katie Lambcke) 2:04.4; Kings 2:17.9

1600 RUN: Benbow, LM, 6:14.4; Martin, K, 6:20.2; Chambers, K, 6:23.6; Henn, LM, 6:34.0

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Anna Borton, Lexi Bowman, Sydney Ilg, Lauren Heard) 56.9; Little Miami 59.0; Wilmington 60.0; Kings 64.1; Kings 67.9

400 DASH: K. Grimes, LM, 65.6; D. Grimes, LM, 66.1; Bachmann, K, 66.3; Bray, W, 72.3

300 HURDLES: Mills, LM, 51.7; Ilg, W, 59.1; Ruschall, K, 60.5; Koons, W, 61.6

800 RUN: Barta, K, 2:39.9; Garter, K, 2:43.1; Kagy, K, 2:46.0; Hamlon, K, 2:50.2

200 DASH: Grodon, LM, 28.5; D. Grimes, K, 29.1; K. Grimes, LM, 29.2; Goins, LM, 29.4

3200 RUN: Pihl, K, 12:47.4; Benbow, LM, 14:15.3; Fryman, W, 14:58.7; Henn, LM, 15:03.3

4×400 RELAY: Kings 4:39.5; Wilmington (Samantha McCord, Sophie Burt, Petra Bray, Keeley Allen) 4:44.7; Little Miami 4:56.62; Kings 5:04.22

SHOT PUT: Heard, W, 29-10.75; Haynie, W, 29-5.5; Corbin, LM, 25-8.75; Huff, W, 23-10.25

DISCUS: Heard, W, 94-5; Huff, W, 91-3; Gordon, LM, 88-10; Green, W, 70-9

LONG JUMP: Mills, LM, 15-2; Wieland, LM, 13-2; Mathias, K, 12-11.5; Nanlon, K, 12-4.5

HIGH JUMP: Lambcke, W, 4-4; McCord, W, 4-2; Schooley, LM, 4-2; Kees, W, 4-0

POLE VAULT: Lambcke, W, 7-6; Dayton, K, 7-0; McKenzie, LM, 7-0; Reed, W, 7-0

