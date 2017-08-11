2017 FALL PREVIEW: East Clinton girls tennis

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016

4-9 in 2016

HEAD COACH

Doug Stehlin, second year as girls coach

HEAD COACH’S RECORD

4-9

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

5

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

5

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Kylee Hidy was 2nd team SCOL; Haley Harrell, Shelby Michael, Sydney Michael, Isabella Waters

KEY NEWCOMERS

Jaiden Alloy, Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Hannah Pickering and Cassie Parks graduated

PREDICTED DIVISION FINISH

With four seniors in our lineup, I hope that we will be competitive and finish toward the top.

LEAGUE TITLES

0

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We are looking forward to moving back to the SBAAC. We are going to have to work hard daily to compete with the tough competition that the SBAAC offers.

SCHEDULE

August

Aug 16 @Clinton-Massie 4 pm; Aug 17 vs Clermont Northeastern @EC 4 pm; Aug 22 @Williamsburg 4 pm; Aug 23 @Blanchester 4 pm; Aug 24 vs Georgetown @EC 4 pm; Aug 29 vs Bethel-Tate @EC 4 pm; Aug 31 @Felicity 4 pm

September

Sept 5 vs Clinton-Massie @EC 4 pm; Sept 12 @Clermont Northeastern 4 pm; Sept 13 vs Williamsburg @EC 4 pm; Sept 19 vs Blanchester @EC 4 pm; Sept 21 @Georgetown 4 pm; Sept 26 @Bethel-Tate 4 pm; Sept 27 SBAAC Tournament @Willmington; Sept 28 vs Felicity @EC 4 pm

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/08/web1_LOGO_Astro-1.jpg