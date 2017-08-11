2017 FALL PREVIEW: East Clinton girls tennis

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016
4-9 in 2016
HEAD COACH
Doug Stehlin, second year as girls coach
HEAD COACH’S RECORD
4-9
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
5
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
5
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Kylee Hidy was 2nd team SCOL; Haley Harrell, Shelby Michael, Sydney Michael, Isabella Waters
KEY NEWCOMERS
Jaiden Alloy, Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Hannah Pickering and Cassie Parks graduated
PREDICTED DIVISION FINISH
With four seniors in our lineup, I hope that we will be competitive and finish toward the top.
LEAGUE TITLES
0
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We are looking forward to moving back to the SBAAC. We are going to have to work hard daily to compete with the tough competition that the SBAAC offers.
SCHEDULE
August
Aug 16 @Clinton-Massie 4 pm; Aug 17 vs Clermont Northeastern @EC 4 pm; Aug 22 @Williamsburg 4 pm; Aug 23 @Blanchester 4 pm; Aug 24 vs Georgetown @EC 4 pm; Aug 29 vs Bethel-Tate @EC 4 pm; Aug 31 @Felicity 4 pm
September
Sept 5 vs Clinton-Massie @EC 4 pm; Sept 12 @Clermont Northeastern 4 pm; Sept 13 vs Williamsburg @EC 4 pm; Sept 19 vs Blanchester @EC 4 pm; Sept 21 @Georgetown 4 pm; Sept 26 @Bethel-Tate 4 pm; Sept 27 SBAAC Tournament @Willmington; Sept 28 vs Felicity @EC 4 pm
