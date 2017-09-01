Young Wildcats humbled in home opener 34-0

BLANCHESTER — Unfazed by the wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, Mariemont scored three first quarter touchdowns en route to a 34-0 win over Blanchester Friday night at Barbour Memorial Field.

The heaviest rain held off until the second half. By that point, the Warriors (1-1) had the game well in hand.

Mariemont’s three first quarter scores put the Wildcats in an early hole. It was a hole they would have to climb out of without starting quarterback Brayden Sipple, who did not return after a sack to end the first quarter.

“We were missing our starting running back to start off with, then (Sipple) goes down,” BHS head coach Brandon Sammons said. “It’s just protection up front. We’ve got to get better. We’re in a tough spot right now.”

Mariemont started the game with its second-string quarterback, Charlie Cowart. With his strength being the ground game, Cowart drove the Warriors down the field three times in the opening quarter.

It would be Cowart himself who finished all three drives with touchdowns. Scoring runs of 10 yards, 27 yards and 1 yard gave Mariemont a 20-0 after the opening quarter.

On the Warriors’ first possession of the second quarter, Cowart was joined by tailback Alec Vianello in the scoring summary. Vianello scored the first of two touchdowns, capping a 34-yard drive to give Mariemont a 27-0 lead.

It would be the last offensive series of the night for Cowart, who was involved with Blanchester’s Jacob Burden in a skirmish on the Wildcats’ next series. Both players were ejected.

The Warriors struggled to move the ball without Cowart, outside of a 77-yard touchdown run by Vianello in the fourth quarter. However, the damage was done.

Mariemont’s defense kept the shorthanded Blanchester offense in check. Blanchester rushed for just 26 yards on 28 carries. The Warriors outgained the Wildcats 273-87, including 252-26 on the ground.

“We always tell them that character shows up in the tough moments,” Sammons said. “We’ve got some guys … we told them out there, ‘You’ve got to do some soul searching. You’ve got to figure out some things about what you want out of this season.’

“We’ve got to find some guys who want to trust the guy next to them and be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Blanchester, now 0-2, will continue its two-game homestand in week three against the Waynesville Spartans.

SUMMARY

Sept. 1, 2017

@Barbour Memorial Field

Mariemont 34, Blanchester 0

M 20.07.00.07…..34

B 00.00.00.00…..00

1st Quarter

M – Charlie Cowart 10-yard run (kick blocked) 8:17

M – Cowart 27-yard run (Cameron Hollander kick) 2:47

M – Cowart 1-yard run (Hollander kick) 41.0

2nd Quarter

M – Alec Vianello 2-yard run (Hollander kick) 8:50

3rd Quarter

No scoring

4th Quarter

M – Vianello 77-yard run (Hollander kick) 8:04

TEAM STATS

PLAYS: M 48; B 45. FIRST DOWNS: M 12; B 7. RUSHES-YARDS: M 45-252; B 28-26. PASSING YARDS: M 21; B 61. COMPLETIONS-ATTEMPTS-INTERCEPTIONS: M 2-3-0; B 9-17-2. TOTAL YARDS: M 273; B 87. PENALTIES-YARDS: M 11-110; B 5-46. FUMBLES-LOST: M 1-0; B 0-0.

Individual Stats

Rushing (carries-yards): M Daniel Cascella 13-56; Alec Vianello 22-141 2 TDs; Charlie Cowart 6-58 3 TDs. B Brayden Sipple 2-(-4); Spencer Dissel 1-(-5); Jacksson Waialae 8-8; Clayton Schirmer 3-18; Blake Richard 10-10; James Peters 2-(-1).

Passing (completions-attempts-interceptions): M Cascella 0-1-0; Cowart 2-2 21 yds. B Sipple 5-6-1 31 yds; Waialae 4-11-1 30 yds.

Receiving (catches-yards): M Cascella 1-11; MJ Griesmer 1-10. B Jacob Burden 2-18; Dissel 1-10; Tanner Creager 1-2; Richard 3-(-2); Derick Bowman 1-35.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer