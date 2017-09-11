Blanchester JV football loses to Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE – The Blanchester reserve football team was defeated by Waynesville 20-12 Saturday morning.

Despite great effort on both sides of the ball, Blanchester could not overcome several costly turnovers and penalties on the day, coach Brian Damewood said.

Bryce Scalf was a standout on offense and defense. He accounted for both Wildcat scores. In the first quarter, Scalf picked off a pass and rumbled 50 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 55-yard rushing touchdown. He notched two fumble recoveries and several big hits defensively as well, Damewood said.

The Wildcats’ defensive squad had several other big plays. Lucas Thacker (3), Logan Heitzman (1), and Derick Bowman (1) all recorded tackles for loss. Brady Phillips picked up a sack, Nick Bryant had a fumble recovery, and Kadin Berwanger had an interception.