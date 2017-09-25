Rhodes leads BHS runners at New Richmond Inv.

NEW RICHMOND – Savannah Rhodes was the top Blanchester runner Saturday at the New Richmond Invitational cross country meet.

Rhodes was third out of 95 girls, finishing the race in 21:44.8. Blanchester did not have a complete team.

On the boys varsity side, Tyler Holland was 13th in 19:18.23 and helped the Wildcats finish fifth in the team standings.

In the junior high races, Brett Bandow (7th in 13:14.42) and Emma Damewood (14th in 15:42.29) were the top runners for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Sept232017

New Richmond Invitational

Girls team scores

Mariemont 34 New Richmond 45 Bethel-Tate 74 Goshen 82

Girls individuals (57 runners)

Jenna Burns (NR) 1st in 19:25.87; Savannah Rhodes (BL) 3rd in 21:44.8; Olivia Gundler (BL) 6th in 22:53.19; Tatum Kirby (BL) 32nd in 27:02.73; Angelia Brown (BL) 38th in 27:59.53

Boys team scores

Mariemont 55 Bethel-Tate 64 New Richmond 69 Batavia 76 Blanchester 110 Goshen 134 Ripley 205 Fayetteville 242

Boys individuals (103 runners)

Jackson Coates (BT) 1st in 17:52.4; Tyler Holland (BL) 13th in 19:18.23; Sean Holland (BL) 14th in 19:19.64; Ricky Davis (BL) 15th in 19:25.76; Ashton Steward (BL) 23rd in 20:06.74; Matthew O’Neill (BL) 23:07.43; Matt Holland (BL) 80th in 24:37.11; Samuel Reinhart (BL) 24:46.36; Ian Gillespie (BL) 26:26.21; Bill Rannells (BL) 103rd in 33:20.34

Middle School boys individuals (95 runners)

Samuel Beeler (Mariemont) 1st in 12:14.49; Brett Bandow (BL) 7th in 13:14.42; Andrew Osborn (BL) 79th in 18:51.48

Middle School girls individuals (68 runners)

Lilly Bauer (Mariemont) 1st in 13:28.48; Emma Damewood (BL) 14th in 15:42.29;