6-under 29 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Denny Kruszka, Tim Edens and French Hatfield had a 6-under par 29 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had an eagle on No. 2 and birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 7.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Gary DeFayette, Ed Loomis, Billy Stephens, Jim Luck

• 30: Dick Mitchener, David Doyle, Bill Ross, Larry Donaldson

• 30: Rocky Long, Tony Long, Gary Bishop

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill

• 31: Herb Johnson, Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger

• 31: Gary Newbry, Pete Fentress, Rusty Smethwick, Doggie Anderson

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/10/web1_golfgraphic-5.jpg