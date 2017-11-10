Bates-Diop, Williams lead Ohio St. past Robert Morris, 95-64

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Ohio State beat Robert Morris 95-64 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kam Williams scored 16 points, Kaleb Wesson added 13 and seven rebounds and Musa Jallow scored 11 points, including three dunks.

Williams hit a 3-pointer during a 14-2 run that gave Ohio State an 18-8 with 12:16 remaining in the first half and the Buckeyes led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

The overmatched Colonials struggled to hit shots and deal with Ohio State’s size. The Buckeyes shot 60 percent from the field, outscored the Colonials 66-18 in the paint and outrebounded them 51-23. Robert Morris shot just 35 percent from the field.

Jae’Sean Tate, who led the Buckeyes in scoring last season at 14.3 per game, finished with seven points and seven rebounds. He had six of Ohio State’s 19 turnovers.

Matty McConnell and freshman Koby Thomas scored 22 points apiece and combined to hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range for Robert Morris.

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: Chris Holtmann, who was hired in June to replace the fired Thad Matta, picked up his first win as Ohio State coach and Bates-Diop returned from a stress fracture that caused him to miss the final 21 games of last season.

Robert Morris: After averaging just 64.4 points per game last season and losing Isaiah Still, its top scorer, the Colonials are still looking for consistent scoring.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State: Hosts Radford on Sunday

Robert Morris: Plays at Grand Canyon on Monday