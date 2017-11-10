Too much Massie

BEAVERCREEK – The Valley View cheerleaders’ sign welcoming the Spartan football team to the field before the Region 16 semifinal at Frank Zink Field Friday read “Part of a Well-balanced diet…Falcons over easy.”

It did look like it was over easy as Clinton-Massie jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first eight minutes of the game. But there was a whole lot of indigestion as the Falcons had to hold on for a 28-20 victory.

The Falcons missed a 29-yard field goal with 1:26 left while clinging to a 28-20 lead, giving Valley View (11-1) 83 seconds and 80 yards to possibly tie the game.

“It was cold. The ball was hard. There were some bitter conditions out there. He just missed it. Fortunately, the defense came up big on the stop,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said.

Valley View managed to make it to the Massie 25 and even had a well-defended pass nearly caught in the end zone before turning the ball over on downs with 21 seconds left.

“That is one of the greatest team wins I’ve ever been associated with in my 32 years of coaching. We just had to really dig down deep,” McSurley said.

Although Massie missed the field goal to go up 31-20, that drive left Valley View few precious seconds because it lasted nearly six minutes. It started with Luke Richardson interception at the CM 9.

Massie scored on its first two drives of the game, cashing in a Valley View fumble for the latter.

Valley View made Massie pay for a fumble on a drive where CM looked poised to go up 21-0 early in the second quarter with the first of three Collin Genslinger touchdowns to cut the Falcons’ advantage in half.

Both teams struggled to score the rest of the half, but heated up in the third quarter with both reaching paydirt on two of their first three drives.

Valley View forced a Massie three-and-out on the first drive of the second half and then went 65 yards in seven plays to cut the Falcon margin to 14-13.

Massie responded a play later with a 60-yard pass from Corey Stulz to Luke Richardson over the outstretched hands of two Spartans.

The Falcons forced Valley View into a three-and-out and then scored two plays later on a Tyler Beam 33-yard run.

It was Genslinger again on the ensuing drive to pull the Spartans within 28-20.

“We lost Grant Rudy on the first carry of the game. He was a big part of the game plan. Then Christian Poynter went out with a pretty nasty lower leg injury. And then Cody Collingham got nicked up,” McSurley said. “We had guys like Ty Beam, Daulton Wolfe and Weston Trampler come up big tonight.”

Clinton-Massie (11-1) will advance to the Region 16 final next Friday versus Wyoming at a site to be determined this weekend.

SUMMARY

Nov 10, 2017

@Beavercreek High School

Clinton-Massie 28 Valley View 20

CM 14.00.14.00…..28

VV 00.07.13.00…..20

First quarter

CM-Weston Trampler 1 yard run (Derick Carlisle PAT) 8:16

CM-Christian Poynter 1 yard run (Derick Carlisle PAT) 4:23

Second quarter

VV-Collin Genslinger 8 yard run (Jesse James Harris PAT) 9:01

Third quarter

VV-Collin Genslinger 25 yard run (PAT failed) 8:41

CM-Luke Richardson 60 yard pass from Corey Stulz (Derick Carlisle PAT) 8:25

CM-Ty Beasm 33 yard run (Derick Carlisle PAT) 5:42

VV-Collin Genslinger 16 yard run (Christian Myers PAT) 3:07

TEAM STATS

Clinton-Massie: 50 plays, 322 yards; 18 first downs; 47 rushes 242 yards; 2-3-0 passing 80 yards; Penalties 6-50; Fumbles-Lost 2-1

Valley View: 60 plays, 383 yards; 23 first downs; 37 rushes, 240 yards; 9-23-2 passing, 143 yards; Penalties 2-25; Fumbles-Lost 1-1

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: CM-W. Trampler 17-62, Beam 4-49, Poynter 6-33, Collingham 6-29, Wolfe 5-24, Stulz 8-23, Rudy 1-23; VV-Genslinger 29-235, Clark 2-3

Passing: CM-Stulz 2-3-0, 80 yards; VV-NO. 2 9-22-2, 143 yards

Receiving: CM-Richardson 2-80, 1 TD; VV: No. 22 5-82, Genslinger 1-21, Clark 2-20, Cradlebaugh 1-20

Tackles: CM-Sheeley 8, Laake 7, Uetrecht 7, W. Trampler 6, G. Trampler 5, Richardson 5 Beam 4, Brothers 4, Myers 3

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sport Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

