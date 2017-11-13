Cincinnati power Wyoming up next for Falcons

For the first time since 2007, Clinton-Massie will face Cincinnati Wyoming in the OHSAA football playoffs.

The Falcons and Cowboys will meet 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakota West High School in the Div. IV Region 16 championship game.

The winner advances to the OHSAA Div. IV state semifinals. The pairings for the state semifinals will be announced later this week by the OHSAA.

In this season’s other three Division IV regional championship games, Steubenville (12-0) will face Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley High School in Region 13, Bellevue (9-3) will play Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium in Region 14, and New Concord John Glenn (10-2) will meet Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville’s Sulsberger Stadium.

All games kick-off 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Clinton-Massie is one of three No. 4 seeds in all divisions to make the regional championship game. Wyoming is one of 13 No. 2 seeds to still be playing this week.

Pre-sale tickets for the game will be available for purchase beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday until noon Friday at the Clinton-Massie Central Office during regular office hours. All pre-sale tickets are $8 at the school and $9 at the gate the day of the game.

The last time the two teams met was in the first round of the 2007 playoffs. The Falcons, playing at home, defeated the Cowboys 29-28 in double overtime at Frank M. Irelan Field.

Wyoming is 12-0 on the year. In the post-season, the Cowboys have wins over London (10-7) and Indian Hill (25-0). WHS defeated Indian Hill 31-24 in the regular season finale.

Wyoming had regular season wins over four teams – Indian Hill, Reading 48-14, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 28-14 and Cincinnati Taft 37-6.

The Falcons have playoff wins over Jonathan Alder 17-7 and Valley View 28-20.

During the regular season, Clinton-Massie defeated playoff teams Coldwater 24-14 and New Richmond 44-14 but lost to Goshen 33-31.

Clinton-Massie last advanced to the regional championship game in 2015, falling to Bishop Fenwick 10-3 in overtime. Massie also made the regional title game each year from 2011-14. The Falcons won state championships in 2012 and 2013.

Wyoming played for the regional title in 2016 and lost to Archbishop Alter 35-7. Alter defeated Massie that season 28-0.

