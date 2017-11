2017-18 Winter Sports Preview: WC indoor track, field

TEAM RECORD IN 2016-17

Men’s 7th OAC, Women’s 8th OAC

COACH

Ron Combs – 22 years at Wilmington

OTHER COACHES IN PROGRAM

Kyle Wolf (Sprints, Pole Vault), Wayne Stacy (Throws), Eric Hanson (Mid, Distance)

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS

21 men, 12 women

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Pierce Burnam – One of the top hurdlers, sprinters in OAC

Kal Butts – One of the top throwers in the OAC

Lauren Stacy – One of the top throwers in the OAC

Emma Burke – Top returning hurdler in the OAC

KEY NEWCOMERS

Joseph Holcomb (Blanchester) – Throws

Gage Clemens (Fairmont Senior WVa) – Distance

Nick Hayward (Wilmington) – Hurdles, long jump

Lisa Bailey (Logan Elm) – Sprints, long Jump

McKenzie Hamm (Blanchester ) – 800, 4×4

Ryan Allen (New Richmond) – Pole vault

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Antone Truss – Only outdoor eligibility in high jump

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our team has grown in size and the energy during early season practices.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Want to continue to grow in size and create more depth for our team

LEAGUE FAVORITE

Mount Union (Both men and women)

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM …

First indoor meet December 2 at Tiffin Univ

ROSTER

MEN

SENIORS: Pierce Burnam (New Richmond), Kalvin Butts (St. John’s, Mich), Eric Flynn Jr (Cleve Central Catholic), Alex Tillapaugh (Wickenberg, Ariz), Tony Wydra (Miamisburg), Hunter Stith (Batavia), Griffin Stith (Batavia), Cameron Erwin (Springfield Northeastern), Jordan Jones (Thurgood Marshall), Gino Hinton (Maple Heights); JUNIORS: Matt Baker (Liberty Center); Gage Egner (Blanchester), Elliot Phillimore (Old Fort), Michael Smith (Westlake), Zach Simpkins (Valley View), Brandon Middleton (Garfield Heights); SOPHOMORES: Cameron Phelps (Cin Princeton), Aaron Koch (Goshen), Jeff Clydesdale (Logan Elm), Adam Knaub (Fairborn); FRESHMEN: Damien Belmares (Fairview), Gage Clemens (Fairmont Senior, WVa), Josh Cyrus (Home schooled), Nicademus Hayward (Wilmington), Joseph Holcomb (Blanchester), Ryan Honkomp (Little Miami), Brandon McCammon (Lynchburg-Clay), Caleb McCready (Fairfield Union), Josh Miller (Springboro), Wil Overholt (Fredericktown), Zach Zurface (Washington Senior), Joe Shuga (Botkins), AJ Hightower (Tipton-Rosemark, Tenn.)

WOMEN

SENIORS: Lauren Stacy (Western Brown); JUNIORS: Calla Henry (Connersville, Ind.), Brooklyn Payne (Chicago Agricultural School), Sarah Pierce (Dominion Academy), Sieara Rotroff (Jackson Center); SOPHOMORES: Cheyenne Rhodes (Blanchester), Emma Burke (Hilliard Darby), Baylee Sentman (Western Brown), Zara Zeller (Covington), Kennedy Horn (Fairbanks), Allison Helmke (Tinora), Taylor Wylie (North Adams); FRESHMEN: Ryan Allen (New Richmond, Lisa Bailey (Circleville), Summer Doty (Triad), Miranda Gibson (Kenton), Mckenzie Hamm (Blanchester), Kelly Rice (Anthony Wayne), Kaylie Sullivan (Miamisburg), Kayla Thornberry (McDermott Northwest)

SCHEDULE

December

2-Tiffin University Opener 11 am

January

13-Marietta Invite 11 am; 20-OAC Split @Otterbein 11 am

February

2-Cedarville 3 pm; 10-Indoor All-Ohio @Otterbein 11 am; 17-Mount Union Invitationall 11 am; 23/24-OAC Championship @Capital noon/10 am

March

2/3-ONU Last Chance Meet noon/11 am; 9/10-NCAA Championship @Birmingham (Ala) Crossplex TBA