2017-18 Winter Sports Preview: WC men’s basketball

RECORD IN 2016-17

9-16 overall

HEAD COACH

KC Hunt 11th season

COACH’S RECORD

137-130

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Micah Mills

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

4

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

8

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Christian Jones G Sr. (Hamilton) 12.5 ppg 39.7 3pt

D.J Iles G Sr. (Fayetteville) 7.7 ppg 3.9 ast

Nathan Scott F Sr. (Eastern) 10 ppg 37.7 3pt

Andrew Russell F Jr. (Central Crossing) 9.9 ppg 4 rebs

KEY NEWCOMERS

G. Shea Mercer F Hamilton Twp.

Brandon Cox F Goshen

Colin Myers F Firelands

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

I really like the overall experience we have with this group. We have shown a high maturity level and had a great approach to this preseason

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

It’s early so we need to improve on everything but for us to compete for a league championship we have to guard the ball better this year, be a better gang rebounding team and be more efficient on the offensive end. I believe if we can do those things we can compete at a championship level.

LEAGUE FAVORITE

Marietta and Baldwin Wallace

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM …

I have very high expectations for this group. I like our depth, our ability to space the floor with shooters and experience level a ton. I think we are going to be right in the mix to compete for an OAC championship all year long.

ROSTER

Christian Jones, Sr, G, 6-1, Hamilton

Will Patrick, Jr, G, 6-2, Pickerington Central

Kevin Lewis, Jr, G, 5-11, Clark Montessori

DJ Iles, Sr, G, 5-10, Fayetteville-Perry

Jordan Jones, Sr, G, 6-0, Thurgood Marshall

Payton Smith, So, G, 6-1, Purcell-Marian

Jalen Horton, Fr, G, 5-9, Pickerington Central

Andrew Russell, Jr, F, 6-7, Central Crossing

Kameron Culp, Fr, G, 6-4, Pickerington Central

G. Shea Mercer, Jr, F, 6-7, Hamilton Township

Nathan Scott, Sr, F, 6-3, Eastern

Colin Myers, Fr, F, 6-4, Firelands

Trent Gilmore, So, F, 6-4, East Knox

William Hansford, Sr, G, 5-10, Richmond Heights

Aaron Mullins, Jr, G, 6-10, Col. South

Tarius Hagood, Sr, G, Lamphere (Mich)

Brandon Cox, Fr, F, 6-6, Goshen

SCHEDULE

November

15-@Thomas More 7 pm; 18-vs Hood @Rotary of Frederick Holiday Classic 6 pm; 19-TBA @Rotary of Hood Holiday Classic TBA; 21-@Mount St Joseph 730 pm; 29-vs Defiance @WC 730 pm

December

2-vs Mount Union @WC 3 pm; 6-@Ohio Northern 7 pm; 9-vs Heidelberg @WC 2 pm; 16-vs Marietta @WC 3 pm; 18-@Trine 7 pm

January

3-@Capital 7 pm; 6-vs Baldwin Wallace @WC 3 pm; 10-@Muskingum 7 pm; 13-vs John Carroll @WC 3 pm; 17-@Otterbein 7 pm; 20-@Heidelberg 2 pm; 24-vs Ohio Northern @WC 7 pm; 27-@Mount Union 3 pm; 31-vs Muskingum @WC 7 pm

February

3-@John Carroll 2 pm; 7-vs Otterbein @WC 7 pm; 10-@Marietta 3 pm; 14-vs Capital 7 pm; 17-@Baldwin-Wallace 3 pm