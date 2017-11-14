2017-18 Winter Sports Preview: WC women’s basketball

TEAM RECORD IN 2016-17

18 – 10, 3rd in regular season; 2nd in OAC tournament

COACH

Jerry Scheve, 27th year

COACH’S RECORD

486-241

OTHER COACHES IN PROGRAM

Allan King, Mary Moyer

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTERWINNERS

8

NUMBER OF RETURNING STARTERS

1 full-time returning starter, 3 sometime starters

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Mackenzie Campbell 16 ppg, 6 reb, 1st team All-OAC, d3news pre-season honorable mention All-America

Savannah Hooper, 9 pts.

Emily Harmon, 6 pts, 4 reb.

Ellie Kivell, 7 pts in 15-16 (missed 2016-17 with an injury)

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Brittany Jefferson – 10 pts., HM All-OAC

Mary Moyer – 7 pts., 9 reb.

Ashley Andracki – 6 pts.

Ja’Cole Tabor – 6 pts.

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our returners have provided tremendous leadership for all of our young players. Our best players have been our hardest workers. Our overall depth, once we gain some experience, is going to be a real strength.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Yes! We are going to play several newcomers in our rotation and they are going to need to grow up in a hurry.

LEAGUE FAVORITE

Ohio Northern

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM …

We graduated 4 starters, who were all key players for us, both on the court, and in a leadership capacity. They will be very difficult to replace. But I really like the potential of this team. We have more experience than you would think and our incoming group is definitely going to help this team more and more as the season progresses.

ROSTER

Mariah Monday, Fr, G, 5-8, Arcadia; Ellen Nilback, Fr, F, 5-11, Filborna Upper Secondary (Sweden); McKayla Binkley, Fr, F, 5-10, Lynchburg-Clay; Brooke Davis, Fr, F, 5-11, Dixie Heights, Ky; Mattea Forshey, Fr, G, 5-2, East Knox; Ellie Kivell, Sr, G, 5-4, Lakota West; Michelle Lee, Fr, F, 5-10, Miami Valley Christian; Ashley Morris, Fr, G, 5-2, Kenton; Kelly Noll, So, G, 5-9, Milford; Savannah Hooper, Sr, W, 5-7, Wilmington; 24-Mackenzie Campbell, Jr, W, 5-8, Turpin; Morgan Ritz, So, G, 5-8, Seymour, Ind.; Maddie Snider, Fr, C, 5-11, Amanda-Clearcreek; Stormi Terrell, Fr, G, 5-4, Purcell-Marian; Emily Harman, Sr, P, 5-8, Versailles; Miranda Groseclose, So, G/F, 5-8, Carroll Co, Ky; Faith Teaford, Fr, C, 6-1, Southern; Hannah Rickman, Fr, G, 5-7, Pickerington North; AJ Arling, Jr, P, 6-0, Minster; Julie Kopp, Fr, C, 6-1, Pickerington North

SCHEDULE

November

17-Damon’s Hampton Inn Tip Off Tournament @WC, vs Mary Baldwin 6 pm; 18-Damon’s Hampton Inn Tip Off Tournament, vs TBA @WC; 25-vs St Mary’s @Thomas More 2 pm; 26-vs Thomas More @TMC 4 pm

December

2-@Mount Union 3 pm; 6-vs Ohio Northern @WC 730 pm; 9-@Heidelberg 3 pm; 16-@Marietta 3 pm; 20-Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament @WC, vs Earlham 6 pm; 21-Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament @WC vs TBA; 30-@Mount St Joseph 1 pm

January

3-vs Capital @WC 730 pm; 6-@Baldwin-Wallace 3 pm; 10-vs Muskingum 730 pm; 13-@John Carroll 3 pm; 17-vs Otterbein @WC 730 pm; 20-vs Heidelberg @WC 3 pm; 24-@Ohio Northern 730 pm; 27-vs Mount Union @WC 3 pm; 31-@Muskingum 730 pm

February

3-vs John Carroll @WC 3 pm; 7-@Otterbein 730 pm; 10-vs Marietta @WC 3 pm; 14-@Capital 730 pm; 17-vs Baldwin-Wallace @WC 3 pm Senior Day