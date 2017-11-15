Wounded Falcons ready for unbeaten Cowboys

As Friday night’s regional championship game approaches, Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley believes his squad is playing its best football of the season.

And that thought comes knowing he may not have two of his main offensive cogs available against the unbeaten Wyoming Cowboys.

‘These guys are just focused, honed in,” said McSurley. “I’ve never had a group that is so focused on the details. They are coaching themselves on the field. (Defensive coordinator Scott) Rolf has these guys to the point where they are making the calls, the blitzes on the field. (Offensive line coach Barry) Wulf has these guys, the offensive line, playing at just an unbelievable level.

“(Last week) we had to pull for each other, dig down deep. In the second quarter, we lost all our backs. But Daulton (Wolfe), Ty (Beam) and Weston Trampler just stepped up to a whole different level. Our offensive line played its best game of the season. I think we are peaking at the perfect moment.”

McSurley said his expectations are that leading rusher Christian Poynter and third leading rusher Grant Rudy will not be available on Friday.

“It’s going to have to be a total team effort again,” said McSurley.

For the players up front, it won’t matter who runs the football.

“We’re going to prepare the same way,” said junior lineman Spencer Voss, a 6-6, 280 pound tackle. “Christian and Grant are great running backs but no matter who’s back there our offense is still going to function. We have a lot of capable guys who can put points on the board.”

In last week’s 28-20 win over Valley View, Massie has 242 yards on the ground on 47 rushing attempts. Poynter had just six carries for 33 yards before exiting with an injury, and Rudy had one carry good for 22 yards before bowing out.

Trampler finished as the top ball carrier with 62 yards. But Beam had 49, Cody Collingham added 29 despite being banged up, Wolfe had 24 and quarterback Corey Stulz chipped in with 23.

“It’s all about rehab this week for (Poynter and Rudy),” said Beam. “It’s just a different mentality for me this week. Last week I was focused on defense. This week, it’s both sides of the ball, how I’m going to prepare with what Wyoming has to offer.”

Several players look on during Tuesday’s football practice as Clinton-Massie prepares for Wyoming. The two teams will play in the Div. IV Region 16 championship game 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakota West High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_FB12_blocking2-1.jpg Several players look on during Tuesday’s football practice as Clinton-Massie prepares for Wyoming. The two teams will play in the Div. IV Region 16 championship game 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakota West High School.

McSurley expects to be without top 2 RBs

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

WHO: Clinton-Massie (11-1) versus Wyoming (12-0) WHAT: Div. IV Region 16 championship WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday WHERE: Lakota West High School WHY: Winner advances to OHSAA Div. IV state semifinals

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports