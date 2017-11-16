2017-18 Winter Preview: East Clinton bowling

RECORD IN 2016-17

This is East Clinton’s first year of varsity bowling

HEAD COACH

Joe Davis, 1st year at EC

COACH’S RECORD

0-0 at EC. Two years as Wilmington High School head coach.

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

None

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

None

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

None

KEY NEWCOMERS

All 10 are new to East Clinton bowling

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We have two seniors, one junior, and seven freshmen and sophomores, which is good for building a program. All students get along very well and looks to be a fun season. They are willing to learn and it will be interesting to see how much each bowling improves during the season. I was bowling coach at Wilmington High School for two years and took them to district both years and hope to eventually build this program up.

SCHEDULE

November

20-@Williamsburg 4 pm; 22-vs Hillsboro @Royal Z 4 pm; 27-@Mason 4 pm

December

6-vs Clermont NE @Royal Z 4 pm; 7-@Goshen 4 pm; 11-@Bethel-Tate, Goshen 4 pm; 13-vs Bethel-Tate @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 19-@Georgetown

January

8-vs Western Brown @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 10-vs Williamsburg @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 13-@Le Ella Baker Bash 4 pm; 17-@Washington Senior 4 pm; 29-@Goshen; 31-vs Goshen @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm

February

1-@Miami Trace 4 pm; 7-vs CM, WHS, GHS @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 12-SBAAC Tournament

ROSTER

Seniors: Brandon Norris, Nicole Longnecker

Juniors: Austin Arellano

Sophomores: Myah Jones, Tristan Burkitt

Freshmen: Zack Vaughn, Brandon Longnecker, Toby Brewer, Haven Boiser, Garrette Kier

The East Clinton High School bowling team, from left to right, Myah Jones, Zack Vaughn, Brandon Longnecker, Brandon Norris, Tristan Burkitt, Austin Arellano, Nicole Longnecker. Team members Toby Brewer, Haven Bosier and Garrette Kier, along with coach Joe Davis were not in the photo. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_BWL_ecteam.jpeg The East Clinton High School bowling team, from left to right, Myah Jones, Zack Vaughn, Brandon Longnecker, Brandon Norris, Tristan Burkitt, Austin Arellano, Nicole Longnecker. Team members Toby Brewer, Haven Bosier and Garrette Kier, along with coach Joe Davis were not in the photo. Courtesy Photo