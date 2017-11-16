2017-18 Winter Preview: East Clinton bowling

RECORD IN 2016-17
This is East Clinton’s first year of varsity bowling
HEAD COACH
Joe Davis, 1st year at EC
COACH’S RECORD
0-0 at EC. Two years as Wilmington High School head coach.
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
None
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
None
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
None
KEY NEWCOMERS
All 10 are new to East Clinton bowling
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We have two seniors, one junior, and seven freshmen and sophomores, which is good for building a program. All students get along very well and looks to be a fun season. They are willing to learn and it will be interesting to see how much each bowling improves during the season. I was bowling coach at Wilmington High School for two years and took them to district both years and hope to eventually build this program up.
SCHEDULE
November
20-@Williamsburg 4 pm; 22-vs Hillsboro @Royal Z 4 pm; 27-@Mason 4 pm
December
6-vs Clermont NE @Royal Z 4 pm; 7-@Goshen 4 pm; 11-@Bethel-Tate, Goshen 4 pm; 13-vs Bethel-Tate @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 19-@Georgetown
January
8-vs Western Brown @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 10-vs Williamsburg @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 13-@Le Ella Baker Bash 4 pm; 17-@Washington Senior 4 pm; 29-@Goshen; 31-vs Goshen @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm
February
1-@Miami Trace 4 pm; 7-vs CM, WHS, GHS @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 12-SBAAC Tournament
ROSTER
Seniors: Brandon Norris, Nicole Longnecker
Juniors: Austin Arellano
Sophomores: Myah Jones, Tristan Burkitt
Freshmen: Zack Vaughn, Brandon Longnecker, Toby Brewer, Haven Boiser, Garrette Kier