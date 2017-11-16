2017-18 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie boys bowling

TEAM RECORD 2016-17

14-4 overall, 2nd in SCOL

HEAD COACH

Shonda Marburger, 5th Year

COACH’S RECORD

52-23

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Jeremy Marburger, assistant coach, 2nd year

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

4

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTERWINNERS

5

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Joey Marburger – 2nd Team SCOL, Corey Potts, Chandler Morsch, Jacob Wellman – District Qualifier, Adin Lamb, Luke Campbell, Logan Rauh and Hunter Broderick

KEY NEWCOMERS

Mitchell Lennon

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Aric France, graduated, three time 1st Team SCOL, three time District Qualifier

Kenton McInerney, moved from district, 2nd Team SCOL

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

The team improving their averages in the offseason and working on weak spots in their game.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

We really need to work on picking up our spares, being more consistant from game to game and we also need to work on our baker games.

LEAGUE FAVORITE

With joining the SBAAC this year and with several first-year bowling teams, it is really hard to say who our favorite would be.

SCHEDULE

November

20-vs Franklin 4 pm @Royal Z Lanes; 22-vs Wilmington 4 pm @Royal Z Lanes; 25-vs Centerville Elks Inv @Poelking South, 930 am checkin; 28-vs Xenia, Springfield @Beaver-Vu 4 pm; 29-vs New Richmond @Cherry Grove Lanes 4 pm

December

1-vs Goshen @Eastgate Lanes 4 pm; 4-vs Western Brown @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 13-vs Batavia @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 20-vs Wilmington @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 29-vs Eastern Lanes Boys Holiday Tournament @Eastern Lanes, 10 am checkin

January

6-vs Viking Classic @Poelking South Noon checkin; 8-vs Lynchburg-Clay @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 10-vs Hillsboro @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 19-vs Batavia @Batavia Bowl 4 pm; 20-Crusader Challenge, freshman, sophomore boys only @Crossgate Lanes 815 am checkin; 22-vs New Richmond @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 24-vs Western Brown @Community Lanes 4 pm; 29-vs Reading @Crossgate Lanes 430 pm; 31-vs Franklin @Strike Zone 4 pm

February

1-vs Lynchburg-Clay @Highland Lanes 4 pm; 5-vs Goshen @Royal Z Lanes 4 pm; 7-vs EC, WHS, GHS @Royal Z Lanes Senior Night 4 pm; 14-SBAAC Tournament @Royal Z Lanes 430 pm; Sectional @Poelking Marian; District @Beaver-Vu Lanes