Falcons, Cowboys battle for Final Four

Clinton-Massie will play for the Div. IV Region 16 championship against Cincinnati Wyoming 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakota West High School. The winner advances to the state semifinals and would be one of four teams vying for the Div. IV state crown. In the photo, head coach Dan McSurley watches over linemen as they go through blocking drills during Tuesday afternoon’s practice session at Frank M. Irelan Field.

