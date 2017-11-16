Posted on by

Tickets on sale for EC game in Ohio Valley Hoops Classic


Tickets are on sale now for the East Clinton High School boys basketball team’s season opener in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic at Southern State Community College.

Tickets are on sale during regular school hours in the high school office and the athletic office for the Astros Dec. 2 game against Leesburg’s Fairfield High School which is scheduled to tip-off at 4:30 p.m. at SSCC.

Tickets are $10 each and are good for all Session II games on Dec. 2, which begin at 10:30 a.m. Half of the money from the tickets sold at ECHS will stay with the WHS Athletic Department.



