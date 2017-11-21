Six WC football players earn All-OAC honors

AUSTINTOWN — Six Wilmington College senior football players received All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) honors. Four players were named Ssecond team All-OAC squad and two players received All-OAC honorable mention recognition.

Wide receiver P.J. Meyer, quarterback Luke Creditt, defensive tackle David Henry and special teamer Eric Flynn Jr. were named to the second team while Sterling Clark on the offensive line and C.J. Thompson at linebacker were given honorable mention.

Meyer (Cincinnati Elder), a starting wide receiver for the Fightin’ Quakers, finished the year with 712 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

Coach Bryan Moore on Meyer: “This is a perfect ending to a career for PJ. The OAC is absolutely loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. And for PJ, who didn’t play a snap of high school football, to build himself into a player that is recognized on that list of All-OAC receivers is nothing short of amazing.”

Creditt (Waynesville) passed for 2,192 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

Coach Moore on Creditt: “Luke made everything go for us. I have never seen such a statistical turnaround in one year than what Luke just accomplished. To throw 20 more touchdowns than he did a year ago and cut his interceptions nearly in half is a testament to his willingness to buy into a new system and help change the culture.”

Henry (Wilmington) totaled 53 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Coach Moore on Henry: “It was great to see David get recognized by the other coaches in the conference. David made the ultimate sacrifice this year and moved from his natural position of defensive end down inside to a defensive tackle. That is a tough sacrifice to make for a senior. His statistics are not as eye-popping as they would have been if he would have stayed at end, so it was nice to see the other coaches recognizing David’s ability and value to our team.”

Flynn, Jr. (Cleveland Central Catholic) averaged 19.9 yards on his 27 kickoff returns.

Coach Moore on Flynn, Jr.: “Eric was our Swiss army knife this year and I was glad to see him get the recognition he deserves. His work as a kick returner was special in itself. But his value carrying the football and catching the ball out of the backfield certainly played a part in being recognized as an All-OAC player.”

Clark (Cincinnati Northwest) started 10 games and led the offensive line that paved the way for 1,502 yards rushing.

Coach Moore on Clark: “I have coached college football for the past 18 years and I can, without hesitation, say that Sterling Clark has made the single greatest one-year improvement that I have ever seen. He has started a lot of games in his career here, but this season was far and away the best of his career.”

Thompson (Cincinnati Northwest) earned his second All-OAC, garnering second team honors last year. This season, Thompson recorded 75 tackles and two and a half sacks .

Coach Moore on Thompson: “This is the second year in a row that CJ has earned All-OAC recognition. He led our team in tackles for the second year in a row, as well. He has come a long way in his career here is and going to be a tough one to replace.”

