CM boys win, girls fall to open season

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team stopped Franklin 2,266 to 1,906 Monday in the season opening match at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Falcons were defeated in a close match against the Lady Wildcats 1,757 to 1,746. The teams were tied at the end of the baker games, coach Shonda Marburger said, and Massie was given the loss on a tiebreaker.

“I am thrilled to have a full girls team this year,” Marburger said. “I’m hoping they will be more relaxed and not so nervous for the upcoming matches.”

Brittany Fry led Clinton-Massie with a 318 (137, 181) series while Emily Rager (125, 147) followed with a 272. Ashley Gross had 242 (127,115) and Jennifer Callewaert finished with 234 (133, 101). Ashley Murphy had 192 (70, 122).

Baker games for Clinton-Massie were 152, 165 and 143.

For the Massie boys, Corey Potts led the way with a 402 (188, 214) series. Joey Marburger had 370 (179, 191). Chandler Morsch posted a 369 (193, 176) and Jacob Wellman bowled a 342 (183, 159). Luke Campbell had a 254 (149, 105).

“I am pleased with the win but with this group of bowlers, their scores should be much higher,” Marburger said. “We have areas we need to work on.”

Baker games for Clinton-Massie were 182, 167 and 180.

In the reserve boys match, Clinton-Massie was victorious 1,298 to 1,244.

Hunter Broderick had 335 (181, 154), Logan Rauh finished with 287 (129, 158) and Mitchell Lennon had 285 (127, 158). Baker games were 170, 101, 111.

