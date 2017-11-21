Quakers unable to hold late lead, fall to Lions 75-72

CINCINNATI – An 8-0 run late in the game lifted Mount St. Joseph to a 75-72 win over Wilmington College in NCAA Division III men’s basketball action Tuesday night at the Harrington Center.

The Quakers (2-3) led by as many as eight points in the first half, 37-29, and were up 65-61 with 2:53 to play in regulation before the Lions scored eight unanswered points to grab the lead for good.

Will Patrick led Wilmington with 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting. He also had four steals.

Christian Jones and Andrew Russell had 11 points each for WC while Jordan Jones and Kevin Lewis scored 10 points each. Lewis was the leading rebounder with 6. Christian Jones had four assists.

Wilmington was 24 for 51 from the field while Mount St. Joseph was 23 for 44. WC was outrebounded 35-22. The Lions had 20 turnovers compared to 16 by the Quakers.

Cameron Stewart, a Wilmington High School graduate, had two points, a rebound, an assist and a steals off the bench for Mount St. Joseph.

Jake Cropper, who went to Georgetown High School, had nine points for MSJ.

