2017-18 Winter Preview: East Clinton girls basketball

RECORD IN 2016-17
7-16 overall
HEAD COACH
Jeff Craycraft, 1st year as EC head coach
COACH’S RECORD
0-0
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Bill Bean, Neal Bond, Brian Barnes
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
5
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
10
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Paige Lilly, 2nd team All-SCOL; MacKenzie Campbell, Kaitlin Durbin, Lacy Peterman, Bre Davis, Kayla Hall, Sierra Christian
KEY NEWCOMERS
Gracie McCarren, Kaitlyn Talbott (returning from knee injury), Miranda Beener
KEY PLAYERS LOST
None
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
That we are improving daily with instruction of a new offense, improving to compete each day
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Our communication on defense, rebounding, establishing a consistent post game, changing speed on cuts.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg, both are experienced and both had successful tourney runs (last season)
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We have high expectations this year. We are still learning how to compete at a high level daily. We won seven games last year and our goal is to get to .500 or better plus compete for league title.
SCHEDULE
November
25-@Whiteoak (varsity only) 6 pm; 27-@Leesburg Fairfield 6 pm
December
4-vs Clermont NE 6 pm @EC; 7-@Williamsburg 6 pm; 11-@Blanchester 6 pm; 14-vs Georgetown @EC 6 pm; 16-vs Felicity @EC Noon; 18-vs Bethel-Tate @EC 6 pm; 20-vs Adena @EC 6 pm; 27-@Waynesville 430 JV 6 pm Var; 28-@Waynesville TBA
January
6-vs Clinton-Massie @EC Noon; 8-@Wilmington 6 pm; 10-@Madison-Plains 6 pm; 13-@Felicity Noon; 15-@Clermont NE 6 pm; 18-vs Williamsburg @EC 6 pm; 20-vs Blanchester @EC 6 pm; 29-@Georgetown 6 pm
February
1-@Bethel-Tate 6 pm; 5-@Clinton-Massie 6 pm; 10-SBAAC Tournament TBA
ROSTER
Player, Ht, Yrs Lettered
Seniors
Paige Lilly, 5-7, 3 yr
Sierra Christian, 5-8, 3 yr
Kayla Hall, 5-7, 2 yr
Bre Davis, 5-8, 3 yr
Juniors
Lacy Peterman, 5-4, 2 yr
Kaitlin Durbin, 5-7, 2 yr
Kaitlyn Talbott, 5-8, 1 yr
Miranda Beener, 5-5, 1 yr
MacKenzie Campbell, 5-7, 2 yr
Gracie McCarren, 5-7, 0 yr
Reserve team
Sophomores
Makenzy Weiner, 5-2
Rylee Luttrell, 5-7
Freshmen
Kenz Shoemaker, 5-6
Alexis Rolfe, 5-2
Gracie Boggs, 5-9
Gracie Evanshine, 5-6
Katrina Bowman, 5-6
Lauren Hadley, 5-5