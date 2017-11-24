2017-18 Winter Preview: East Clinton girls basketball

RECORD IN 2016-17

7-16 overall

HEAD COACH

Jeff Craycraft, 1st year as EC head coach

COACH’S RECORD

0-0

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Bill Bean, Neal Bond, Brian Barnes

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

5

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

10

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Paige Lilly, 2nd team All-SCOL; MacKenzie Campbell, Kaitlin Durbin, Lacy Peterman, Bre Davis, Kayla Hall, Sierra Christian

KEY NEWCOMERS

Gracie McCarren, Kaitlyn Talbott (returning from knee injury), Miranda Beener

KEY PLAYERS LOST

None

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

That we are improving daily with instruction of a new offense, improving to compete each day

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Our communication on defense, rebounding, establishing a consistent post game, changing speed on cuts.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg, both are experienced and both had successful tourney runs (last season)

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We have high expectations this year. We are still learning how to compete at a high level daily. We won seven games last year and our goal is to get to .500 or better plus compete for league title.

SCHEDULE

November

25-@Whiteoak (varsity only) 6 pm; 27-@Leesburg Fairfield 6 pm

December

4-vs Clermont NE 6 pm @EC; 7-@Williamsburg 6 pm; 11-@Blanchester 6 pm; 14-vs Georgetown @EC 6 pm; 16-vs Felicity @EC Noon; 18-vs Bethel-Tate @EC 6 pm; 20-vs Adena @EC 6 pm; 27-@Waynesville 430 JV 6 pm Var; 28-@Waynesville TBA

January

6-vs Clinton-Massie @EC Noon; 8-@Wilmington 6 pm; 10-@Madison-Plains 6 pm; 13-@Felicity Noon; 15-@Clermont NE 6 pm; 18-vs Williamsburg @EC 6 pm; 20-vs Blanchester @EC 6 pm; 29-@Georgetown 6 pm

February

1-@Bethel-Tate 6 pm; 5-@Clinton-Massie 6 pm; 10-SBAAC Tournament TBA

ROSTER

Player, Ht, Yrs Lettered

Seniors

Paige Lilly, 5-7, 3 yr

Sierra Christian, 5-8, 3 yr

Kayla Hall, 5-7, 2 yr

Bre Davis, 5-8, 3 yr

Juniors

Lacy Peterman, 5-4, 2 yr

Kaitlin Durbin, 5-7, 2 yr

Kaitlyn Talbott, 5-8, 1 yr

Miranda Beener, 5-5, 1 yr

MacKenzie Campbell, 5-7, 2 yr

Gracie McCarren, 5-7, 0 yr

Reserve team

Sophomores

Makenzy Weiner, 5-2

Rylee Luttrell, 5-7

Freshmen

Kenz Shoemaker, 5-6

Alexis Rolfe, 5-2

Gracie Boggs, 5-9

Gracie Evanshine, 5-6

Katrina Bowman, 5-6

Lauren Hadley, 5-5