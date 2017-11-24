2017-18 Winter Preview: SBAAC girls basketball

Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers

RECORD 2016-17

19-7, tied for first in SBAAC National Division.

HEAD COACH

Dave Fallis, 9th year at Bethel-Tate

COACH’S RECORD

108-82

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

4

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

4

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Allison Park. SBAAC National Division Player of the Year. Leading scorer last year with 13 points per game. Reagan Leonard, Sarah Gardner, Maddy Burton

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

I really like the teamwork our players have demonstrated this month. Very unselfish mindset.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

We need to make sure we value each possession and that we keep turnovers to a minimum.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Williamsburg may be the team to beat this year. They bring back a great deal of experience from last year’s team and they play extremely hard every time they are on the court.

——-

Williamsburg Wildcats

ROSTER

Seniors: Leslie Engel, Peyton Fisher, Emily Brown, Hailey Beesten

Juniors: Laurin Ellis, Jessica Chase, Alexis Chase

Sophomores: Camille McManus, Chloe Durham, Emily Hart

Freshmen: Katie Ervin, Paige Fisher, Brenna Vining, Madi Ogden, Amanda Mitchell, Kirstyn Thomas

——-

Goshen Lady Warriors

RECORD IN 2016-17

19-7 overall 10-0 champions of SBAAC American Division

HEAD COACH

Mark Short, 38th year coach, 17th as varsity coach

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Assistant coaches Jim Allen, Dale Turner, Mike Martin

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

3

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Paige Garr, SBAAC American Player of the Year, Div. I college recruit; Whitney Turner, Bri Vonderaal

KEY NEWCOMERS

Miranda Meyer, Kara Williams

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our effort, work ethic

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO …

Mature quickly

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Wilmington, by a long shot

ROSTER

Seniors: Miranda Myer

Juniors: Bri Vonderau, Sami Huhn, Whitney Turner, Cheyenne West, Kaitlin Pfau, Kara Williams, Paige Garr, Kayla Tuerck

Sophomores: None

Freshmen: Alexis Sweeney, Gaby Maco

——-

Georgetown Lady G-Men

RECORD IN 2016-17

6-17 overall, 3-7 National Division, 5th place

HEAD COACH

Tim Chadwell, 1st year as girls head coach

COACH’S RECORD

8 years 114-62 (boys)

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Andrew Gill – Varsity Assistant; Gina Lawrence – Junior Varsity; Kathy Chadwell – Freshmen; Kerri Young – Junior High; Brett Harris – Junior High

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

4

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

5

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Tessa Pinkerton, 2nd team SBAAC, 7pts/game, 7 reb/game; Cana Kleemeyer 6pts/game; Maddy Whisman; Gracie Fischer; Rylie Young

KEY NEWCOMERS

Baylee Jones; Emma Sams; Lexi Wallace

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Bailey Darnell 1st team SBAAC 7 pts/game

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

I like our competitiveness and our athleticism. The girls play hard and are improving daily.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Just the fact that we are learning a new system takes time.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Goshen is the returning champion with the returning Player of the Year. Wilmington in their first year in the league returns a talented group that has had a lot of success. I think the league will be very competitive.

ROSTER

Lizzie Black 5-7 Jr Fwd

Hannah Bolender 5-6 Jr Gd

Allie Buttree 5-9 Soph Fwd

Gracie Fischer 5-6 Soph Gd

Sevanna Haggerty 5-7 Jr Gd

Cana Kleemeyer 5-7 Sr Gd

Baylee Jones 5-7 Fresh Gd

Tessa Pinkerton 5-9 Sr Fwd

Emma Sams 5-9 Soph C

Lexi Wallace 5-9 Jr Fwd

Maddy Whisman 5-6 Sr Gd

Riley Young 6-0 Sr C