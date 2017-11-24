2017-18 Winter Preview: SBAAC girls basketball

Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers
RECORD 2016-17
19-7, tied for first in SBAAC National Division.
HEAD COACH
Dave Fallis, 9th year at Bethel-Tate
COACH’S RECORD
108-82
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
4
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
4
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Allison Park. SBAAC National Division Player of the Year. Leading scorer last year with 13 points per game. Reagan Leonard, Sarah Gardner, Maddy Burton
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
I really like the teamwork our players have demonstrated this month. Very unselfish mindset.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
We need to make sure we value each possession and that we keep turnovers to a minimum.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Williamsburg may be the team to beat this year. They bring back a great deal of experience from last year’s team and they play extremely hard every time they are on the court.
——-
Williamsburg Wildcats
ROSTER
Seniors: Leslie Engel, Peyton Fisher, Emily Brown, Hailey Beesten
Juniors: Laurin Ellis, Jessica Chase, Alexis Chase
Sophomores: Camille McManus, Chloe Durham, Emily Hart
Freshmen: Katie Ervin, Paige Fisher, Brenna Vining, Madi Ogden, Amanda Mitchell, Kirstyn Thomas
——-
Goshen Lady Warriors
RECORD IN 2016-17
19-7 overall 10-0 champions of SBAAC American Division
HEAD COACH
Mark Short, 38th year coach, 17th as varsity coach
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Assistant coaches Jim Allen, Dale Turner, Mike Martin
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
3
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Paige Garr, SBAAC American Player of the Year, Div. I college recruit; Whitney Turner, Bri Vonderaal
KEY NEWCOMERS
Miranda Meyer, Kara Williams
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Our effort, work ethic
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO …
Mature quickly
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Wilmington, by a long shot
ROSTER
Seniors: Miranda Myer
Juniors: Bri Vonderau, Sami Huhn, Whitney Turner, Cheyenne West, Kaitlin Pfau, Kara Williams, Paige Garr, Kayla Tuerck
Sophomores: None
Freshmen: Alexis Sweeney, Gaby Maco
——-
Georgetown Lady G-Men
RECORD IN 2016-17
6-17 overall, 3-7 National Division, 5th place
HEAD COACH
Tim Chadwell, 1st year as girls head coach
COACH’S RECORD
8 years 114-62 (boys)
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Andrew Gill – Varsity Assistant; Gina Lawrence – Junior Varsity; Kathy Chadwell – Freshmen; Kerri Young – Junior High; Brett Harris – Junior High
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
4
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
5
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Tessa Pinkerton, 2nd team SBAAC, 7pts/game, 7 reb/game; Cana Kleemeyer 6pts/game; Maddy Whisman; Gracie Fischer; Rylie Young
KEY NEWCOMERS
Baylee Jones; Emma Sams; Lexi Wallace
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Bailey Darnell 1st team SBAAC 7 pts/game
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
I like our competitiveness and our athleticism. The girls play hard and are improving daily.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Just the fact that we are learning a new system takes time.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Goshen is the returning champion with the returning Player of the Year. Wilmington in their first year in the league returns a talented group that has had a lot of success. I think the league will be very competitive.
ROSTER
Lizzie Black 5-7 Jr Fwd
Hannah Bolender 5-6 Jr Gd
Allie Buttree 5-9 Soph Fwd
Gracie Fischer 5-6 Soph Gd
Sevanna Haggerty 5-7 Jr Gd
Cana Kleemeyer 5-7 Sr Gd
Baylee Jones 5-7 Fresh Gd
Tessa Pinkerton 5-9 Sr Fwd
Emma Sams 5-9 Soph C
Lexi Wallace 5-9 Jr Fwd
Maddy Whisman 5-6 Sr Gd
Riley Young 6-0 Sr C