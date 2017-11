2017-18 Winter Preview: Blanchester girls basketball

RECORD IN 2016-17

12-11 overall

HEAD COACH

Bradon Pyle, first year as BHS head coach

COACH’S RECORD

0-0

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Junior Varsity: Elyse Pyle Assistant: Zane Bolin

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

2

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

5

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Asia Baldwin, Olivia Gundler, Elecia Patton

KEY NEWCOMERS

None

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Emma Gundler

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

The chemistry on the team and the desire to want to improve.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

We need to continue to be aggressive defensively for all 32 minutes.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Willamsburg and Bethel-Tate, They are well coached, fundamentally sound and have very good skilled players and shooters.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

Excited to use my experience under Bennie Carroll the last few years to get the season underway.

SCHEDULE

November

27-vs Batavia 730 pm @BHS; 30-@Georgetown 730 pm

December

4-vs Felicity @BHS 730 pm; 7-@Clermont Northeastern 730 pm; 11-vs East Clinton @BHS 730 pm; 14- @Bethel-Tate 730 pm; 18-vs Western Brown @BHS 730 pm; 21-vs Badin @Clinton-Massie; 28-vs Hillsboro @BHS 730 pm

January

4-vs Williamsburg @BHS 730 pm; 8-@Fayetteville 730 pm; 11-vs Georgetown @BHS 730 pm; 13-vs Goshen @BHS 230 pm; 15-@Felicity 730 pm; 18-vs Clermont NE @BHS 730 pm; 22-vs North Adams @BHS 730 pm; 25-@East Clinton 730 pm; 29-vs Bethel-Tate @BHS 730 pm

February

5-vs Ripley @BHS 730 pm; 8-@Williamsburg 730 pm; 10-SBAAC Crossover Tournament

ROSTER

Seniors

Asia Baldwin

Shelbie Rose

Dakota Watters

Hayley Wilson

Juniors

Olivia Gundler

Regan Ostermeier

Elecia Patton

Savanna Shank

Sophomores

Holly Scott

Freshmen

Casey Kingsland

Lana Roy

Reserve team

Sophomores

Ashlin Benne

Lilly Brown

Alex Buerkle

Holly Scott

Freshmen

Caili Baumann

Casey Kingsland

Becca Kratzer

Maddie Pohlman

Lana Roy

Noelani Tangonan

Maddie Wells