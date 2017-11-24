2017-18 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie girls basketball

RECORD IN 2016-17

6-17

HEAD COACH

Tim McGraw, 2nd year as head coach

COACH’S RECORD

6-17

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Sam Schlaegel (varsity assistant), Ed Machado (reserve), Brianna Machado (8th grade), Jordan Phipps, Jason Phipps, Justin Phipps (7th grade)

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

3

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

4

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Johanna Theetge, Faith Cottrell, Emily Ireland, Hannah Doss

KEY NEWCOMERS

Mckenna Crawford, Mckenzie Avery, Alana Smith, Abbey Faucett, Haley Conley

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Madilyn Newton, Savannah Myers, Brooke Rose, Sydney Leary, Piper Hurlburt

RIGHT NOW I LIKE

Our effort in practices and scrimmages. The girls have been working hard and have really come together as a team

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE

Our offensive execution and taking care of the basketball

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Wilmington will be very solid this year.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

I am really happy with the way the girls have come together as a team this year. They have been working hard in practice and buying in with what we are trying to do.

SCHEDULE

November

24-@Waynesville tournament 4 pm; 25-@Waynesville tournament TBA; 28-@Indian Hill 730 pm; 30-vs Wilmington 730 pm @CM

December

4-vs Little Miami 730 pm @CM; 7-@New Richmond 730 pm; 14-@Goshen 730 pm; 18-@Wyoming 730 pm; 20-vs Bellbrook 7 pm @CM; 21/22-Clinton-Massie Holiday Tournament TBA

January

4-vs Batavia 7 pm @CM; 6-@East Clinton 130 pm; 10-@Western Brown 730 pm; 18-@Wilmington 7 pm; 24-@Hillsboro 7 pm 25-vs New Richmond 7 pm @CM; 29-vs Goshen 730 pm @CM

February

1-@Batavia 730 pm; 5-vs East Clinton 730 pm @CM; 8-vs Western Brown 730 pm @CM; 10-SBAAC tournament TBA

ROSTER

24-McKenzie Avery, Fr. Gd

25-Hannah Doss, So. Gd

33-Patience Chowning, So. Gd

32-Nina Lazic, So. Fd

12-Faith Cottrell, Jr. Gd

22-Emily Ireland, Jr. Gd

20-Haley Conley, Jr. Fd

10-McKenna Crawford, Jr. Gd

21-Abbey Faucett, Jr. Fd

13-Alana Smith, Sr. Fd

11-Johanna Theetge, Sr. Fd