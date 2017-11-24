Massie boys, girls bowlers sweep Wilmington at Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie swept bowling matches Wednesday with Wilmington at Royal Z Lanes.

The Massie boys were 190 pins (2,208 to 2.019) better than the Hurricane while the Lady Falcons were 59 pins (1,723 to 1,664) ahead of the Lady Hurricane.

For the boys, Clinton-Massie’s Corey Potts led the way with a 371 (174, 197). Joey Marburger had a 342 (145, 197) and Chandler Morsch finished with 330 (192, 138). Jacob Wellman was right behind at 326 (171, 155) and Adin Lamb had a 307 (150, 157).

“After this match, they still have a lot of work to do,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said. “The pins are just not falling and we need to look at our game to see why.”

For Wilmington, Zack Zeckser was the top scorer for the day with a 388 (171, 217) series. Tristan Reiley had a 368 (178, 190) and Grant Pickard had 358 (180, 178). Conner Mitchell had 336 (155, 181).

Wilmington had a sub bowler and finished with games of 121 and 82.

The baker games were decidedly in favor of Clinton-Massie, 532 to 366.

For the girls, Katie Hottinger of Wilmington had a 408 (210, 198) but it was not enough for the Lady Hurricane. WHS again had to go with a sub and finished with games of 122 and 72.

Also for WHS, Sydney Shoemaker had 258 (144, 114) and Megan Brooks bowled 234 (123, 111) and Ariel Comberger had 218 (102, 116).

For Clinton-Massie, Emily Rager had 314 (168, 146) and Brittany Fry finished with 303 (149, 154). Jennifer Callewaert had games of 140 and 130 (270) and Ashley Gross bowled 141 and 105 (246). Ashley Murphy had a 199 series (107, 92).

In the baker games, the Lady Falcons had a slight edge, 391 to 352.

“Right now, the girls need to really work on focusing on their mark and to be more consistent with their scores,” Marburger said.

In the junior varsity boys match, Clinton-Massie (1,542) defeated a pair of teams from Wilmington (1,436 for A and 1,324 for B).

Mitchell Lennon led Massie with 304 (144, 160) while Luke Campbell had 297 (142, 155), Logan Rauh 258 (117, 141) and Hunter Broderick 252 (117, 135).

For the Wilmington A team, Elijah Martini had 290 (137, 153) and was followed by Logan Frazier 257 (136, 121), Cam Blackburn 214 (112, 102), Zach Constant 205 (88, 117) and Joe Niederbauer 185 (103, 82).

For the Wilmington B team, Blake Frazier had 243 (182, 61), Luke Hutton 215 (143, 72), Noah Sweetman 169 (99, 70) and Jake Frazier 195 (95, 100). Davin Pope had an individual game of 78 and Seth Hensley bowled a 140.

Baker games were 431 for Massie, 285 for Wilmington A and 284 for Wilmington B.