Massie state title game presale ticket info

Tickets for the Clinton-Massie state football championship game will go on sale 5 p.m. Sunday at the 73 Grill restaurant, according to CMHS athletic director Cindy Running.

Clinton-Massie (13-1) will face Steubenville (14-0) 3 p.m. Saturday at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the OHSAA Div. IV state championship game.

Presale tickets are cheaper than tickets purchased at the gate and Clinton-Massie will retain a percentage of all presale tickets.

Tickets will be on sale at the CM central office Monday through Thursday during regular school hours.

The tickets will be available at 73 Grill during regular hours through Thursday night.

A community pep rally will be held Thursday night at the Clinton-Massie gymnasium. Tickets will be on sale at that time as well.

The community pep rally will take place following the Lady Falcons basketball game against Wilmington. Running said the tipoff for the reserve girls game will be around 4:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow, then the pep rally.

Ticket sales will end Thursday night. Tickets will not be sold on Friday.

