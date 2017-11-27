WC women’s game postponed until 7:30 p.m. tonight

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The championship game of the Julie Costello Memorial Classic women’s basketball tournament will resume 7:30 p.m. tonight at Thomas More University.

Wilmington College and Thomas More were in the first quarter Sunday when a power outage forced the game to be postponed. At the time, 5:14 to play in the period, the Saints led the Quakers 10-4.

Wilmington advanced to the championship game with a 78-50 win over St. Mary’s College on Saturday.

WC junior Mackenzie Campbell had 22 points on 10 of 16 shooting. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Emily Harman had seven rebounds. Savannah Hooper and Maddie Snider had 11 points each for Wilmington.

The game was close early with Wilmington on top 18-13 with 9:11 to play in the second quarter. But the Quakers scored 12 unanswered points to go up 30-13 and Jerry Scheve’s squad never looked back.

On the strength of a 57 percent shooting in the first half, Wilmington led 39-17 at halftime. Campbell had 13 of her 22 through two quarters. The Quakers defense held St. Marys to 29 percent shooting in the half.

Eleven players scored for Wilmington. WC forced 22 turnovers and handed out 16 assists.

