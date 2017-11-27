Jackson paces Lady ‘Cane to 45-30 win in opener

WEST CHESTER – The Wilmington High School girls basketball team tipped off the 2017-18 campaign Saturday by taking down 2017 Division III state semifinalist Winchester Eastern Brown 45-30 in the Journey to the Tourney at West Chester Lakota West High School.

“Our girls needed that. They’ve been beating on each other in practice a lot. It was good to get out here and play,” Wilmington head coach Zach Williams said. “I think what we need to improve on is recognizing what’s going on on the floor. Defensively, some things happened that shouldn’t have happened where we should’ve made adjustments. Offensively, we still need to attack against the zone. It’s hard to simulate that in practice because we don’t play zone sometimes.”

The Hurricane led 11-2 midway through the opening period on the strength of Mya Jackson’s eight points and closed the game on a 12-2 run.

Eastern’s only serious threat came halfway into the final quarter when it cut what was a Wilmington 11-point cushion to five on two different occasions. A Jackson floater and bomb turned back the Warriors.

Jackson finished with 19.

“Mya’s going to do what Mya’s going to do,” Williams said. “She pressured the ball, made some big shots, she’s our leader on the floor. That’s what she’s expected to do and she does it very well. I thought she played a great game.

“I think they all did.”

Jasmine Jamiel and Baily Zerby had eight points each for the Hurricane.

Alexa Pennington, an honorable mention all-Ohio selection a year ago, led the Warriors with 10 points.

Eastern’s Allison Day, a second-team all-Ohioan, did not play.

SUMMARY

November 25, 2017

Journey To The Tourney

@Lakota West High School

Wilmington 45 Eastern Brown 30

E 08.04.08.10…..30

W 17.08.06.14…..45

(30) EASTERN BROWN (fg-ft-tp) Pickerill 0-0-0, Reynolds 1-2-4, Broughton 1-0-2, Farris 3-0-6, Pennington 5-0-10, Fultz 0-0-0, Fannin 0-0-0, Malott 2-2-6, Edmisten 1-0-2. TOTALS 13-4-30. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 4-8, 50 percent.

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 3-1-8, Jackson 6-3-19, McCord 0-0-0, Sanderson 1-1-3, Frisco 2-1-5, Johns 1-0-2, K. Jamiel 0-0-0, Fryman 0-0-0, Zerby 3-0-8. TOTALS 16-6-45. 3-point goals: 7 (Jackson 4, Zerby 2, J. Jamiel). FTM-FTA 6-9, 67 percent.

