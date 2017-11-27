Uetrecht 1st team All-Ohio

Clinton-Massie senior Trey Uetrecht was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The statewide media selections were released to the public Monday afternoon.

In Division V, Blanchester’s James Peters was given honorable mention All-Ohio.

For the Falcons, several other players were recognized for their accomplishments this season.

Christian Poynter was named third team All-Ohio at running back and Thomas Myers was named third team All-Ohio on the defensive line.

Spencer Voss and Luke Richardson were given honorable mention All-Ohio in Division IV.

Uetrecht (6-2, 230, Sr.) led the team with 81 tackles and five sacks. The senior linebacker has been the leader of the Clinton-Massie defense in the four post-season games. He and his Falcon teammates will play Steubenville 3 p.m. Saturday in the Div. IV state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Poynter (5-10, 175, Sr.) rushed for 1,188 yards and 28 touchdowns during the regular season for the Falcons.

Myers (6-6, 210, Jr.) had eight quarterback sacks and two interceptions.

Voss (6-6, 280, Jr.) paved the way along the offensive line for a team that rushed for more than 3,000 yards.

Richardson (5-11, 175, Sr.) led the team with seven interceptions from his defensive backfield position.

Peters (5-10, 215, Soph.) had 25 tackles for loss among his 50 total stops. Peters had 10 quarterback sacks for the Wildcats.

