2017-18 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie swimming

HEAD COACH

Kacie Jenkins, five years

COACH’S RECORD

COACHES IN PROGRAM

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

8

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

8

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Wesley Vert and Lilly Lentine both who placed in the top three in our league championship meet last year

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Gracie Storm, 4 time state qualifier in the 500 free and 3 time state qualifier in the 100 back

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Willingness to learn. They are very coachable which tells me we will show a lot of growth this year

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

On breaststroke and butterfly techniques

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

This year we do not have a league meet as we are in a new league with fewer teams

ROSTER

Sydney Bashaw

Alyssa Carter

McKenzie Carter

Kyla Gross

Cheyenne Hart

Lakota Hart

Lilly Lentine

Ashlie Miller

Noah Brausch

Donald Brewer

Drew Houseman

Josiah Hughes

Jared Issacs

Luke Ruther

Alex Shelton

Wesley Vert

SCHEDULE

DECEMBER

2-@Mason Invitational 845 am; 5-vs Valley View, Wilmington 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 9-vs Swimvitational @DRAC Time TBA; 12-vs St Marys, Wilmington 645 pm @WC Natatorium

JANUARY

9-vs Little Miami, Wilmington, Minster 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 13/14-Southwest Ohio Classics 8 am @Lebanon YMCA; 18-Waynesville, Wilmington 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 25-Senior Fun Night 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 27-vs Orange and Black Invitational @DRAC Time TBA

FEBRUARY

9/10-vs Sectional Meet @Mason TBA; 16/17 vs District Meet @Miami Univ; 23/24-State Meet @Canton McKinley