2017-18 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie swimming

HEAD COACH
Kacie Jenkins, five years
COACH’S RECORD
COACHES IN PROGRAM
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
8
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
8
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Wesley Vert and Lilly Lentine both who placed in the top three in our league championship meet last year
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Gracie Storm, 4 time state qualifier in the 500 free and 3 time state qualifier in the 100 back
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Willingness to learn. They are very coachable which tells me we will show a lot of growth this year
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
On breaststroke and butterfly techniques
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
This year we do not have a league meet as we are in a new league with fewer teams
ROSTER
Sydney Bashaw
Alyssa Carter
McKenzie Carter
Kyla Gross
Cheyenne Hart
Lakota Hart
Lilly Lentine
Ashlie Miller
Noah Brausch
Donald Brewer
Drew Houseman
Josiah Hughes
Jared Issacs
Luke Ruther
Alex Shelton
Wesley Vert
SCHEDULE
DECEMBER
2-@Mason Invitational 845 am; 5-vs Valley View, Wilmington 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 9-vs Swimvitational @DRAC Time TBA; 12-vs St Marys, Wilmington 645 pm @WC Natatorium
JANUARY
9-vs Little Miami, Wilmington, Minster 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 13/14-Southwest Ohio Classics 8 am @Lebanon YMCA; 18-Waynesville, Wilmington 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 25-Senior Fun Night 645 pm @WC Natatorium; 27-vs Orange and Black Invitational @DRAC Time TBA
FEBRUARY
9/10-vs Sectional Meet @Mason TBA; 16/17 vs District Meet @Miami Univ; 23/24-State Meet @Canton McKinley