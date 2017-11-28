Position
DB/WR
Nickname
Persarge
Favorite player/coach
Zeke Elliott
Favorite pizza toppings
Banana peppers
Favorite cartoon character
Stewie Griffin
Favorite ice cream flavor
Strawberry
Favorite subject in school
English
Person(s) you admire most and why
Parents. My mom supports my every move. My dad pushes me to make the best decisions.
Three people (living or deceased) you’d like to have dinner with
Jesus, Dwayne Johnson, Chance the Rapper
When we win the championship I will celebrate …
With the team (the boys)