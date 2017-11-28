Position

DB/WR

Nickname

Persarge

Favorite player/coach

Zeke Elliott

Favorite pizza toppings

Banana peppers

Favorite cartoon character

Stewie Griffin

Favorite ice cream flavor

Strawberry

Favorite subject in school

English

Person(s) you admire most and why

Parents. My mom supports my every move. My dad pushes me to make the best decisions.

Three people (living or deceased) you’d like to have dinner with

Jesus, Dwayne Johnson, Chance the Rapper

When we win the championship I will celebrate …

With the team (the boys)

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_24_Passarge_Jeff.jpg