Div. II, Div. III All-Ohio football teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division II and III football All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel.

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, most of whom were voters for the former Associated Press All-Ohio teams. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

On Sunday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced. On Monday, the Division IV and V All-Ohio teams were announced. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA

2017 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division II and III All-Ohio football teams, as selected by a statewide media panel:

DIVISION II OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the year: Andre Parker, Winton Woods

First Team Offense

Offensive player of the year: Joey Baughman, Wadsworth

Quarterbacks: Godwin Joe, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Keagan Armitage, Ashland, 6-2, 208, Sr.; Joey Baughman, Wadsworth, 6-1, 192, Sr.; Jay Volpenhein, Anderson, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Backs: Isaiah Bowser, Sidney, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Jamir Thomas, Massillon Washington, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Kenny Wilkins, Bedford, 6-1, 221, Sr.; Nick Schneider, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Receivers: Markel Toney, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-4, 202, Sr.; Jeremiah Jackson, Columbus Mifflin, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Wyatt Fischer, Western Brown, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Josh Whyle, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-7 228, Sr.

Linemen: Zeke Correll, Anderson, 6-4, 270, Jr.; R.J. Kelly, Archbishop Hoban, 6-2, 295, Sr.; Austin Beier, Toledo St. John’s, 6-4, 280, Sr.; Dawson Shaw, Columbus West. 6-1, 265, Sr.; Tyler Long, Holland Springfield, 6-4, 293, Sr.; Quintin Wilson, Turpin, 6-3, 305, Sr.

Punter: David Orlando, Avon, 5-10, 180, Sr.

First Team Defense

Defensive player of the year: Cris Oats, Winton Woods

Linemen: Devan Rogers, Sidney, 6-2, 315, Sr.; Angelo Hubbard, Canal Winchester, 6-2, 218, Sr.; Drake Facione, Marion Harding, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Daeshon Martin, Archbishop Hoban, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Marcus Shellenbarger, Mount Vernon, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Linebackers: Donald Willis, Garfield Heights, 6-2, 186, Jr.; Jared Newsome, Willoughby South, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Thomas Wilson, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Justin Vance, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-0, 202, Sr.; Dallas Gant, Toledo St. John’s, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Cris Oats, Winton Woods, 6-4, 220, Sr.; Keye Thompson, Barberton, 6-0 205, Sr.; Darren Davis, Canal Winchester, 5-10, 200, Jr.

Backs: Dane Hullibarger, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Garrett Turnbaugh Barberton, 6-1 185, Sr.; Ibrahim Sesay, Columbus Whetstone, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Ja’don Furlow, Dayton Belmont, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Matt Salopek, Archbishop Hoban, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Kicker: Grant Gonya, Hudson, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Second Team Offense

Quarerbacks: Daveonn Logan, Columbus Mifflin, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Branden Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Zane Ries Barberton, 6-0 175, Sr.; Kenney Mayberry, Winton Woods, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Backs: Jake Rogers, Medina Highland, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Khennedy Scagliozzo, Amherst Steele, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Mike White, Columbus West, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Receivers: Sam Wiglusz, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Davion Johnson, Bedford, 5-7, 155, Sr.; Chris Mullins, Avon, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Brad Burrows, Eastlake North, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Athlete: Ryan Maloy, Avon, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Linemen: Jimmy McKenna, Avon, 6-5, 265, Sr.; Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 295, Jr.; Ryan Nocero, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Cole Ragan, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Sam Lofton, Olmsted Falls, 6-1, 235, Jr.; Clay McComas, Wadsworth, 6-1, 237, Sr.

Punter: Drew Nieman, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-10, 174, Jr.

Second Team Defense

Linemen: Shawn Newsome, Fremont Ross, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Michael Cicolani, Wooster, 6-2, 205 Sr.; Christian McCarroll, Barberton, 6-3 225, Sr.; Will King, New Albany, 6-6, 220, Jr.; Joah Schricker, Troy, 6-1 206, Sr.; Seth Frambach, Grafton Midview, 6-2, 205, Sr.; John McCabe, Olmsted Falls, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Linebackers: Isaiah Fleming, Ashtabula Lakeside, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Jarred Uran, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Ben Allen, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 205, Jr.; Darren Anders, North Olmsted, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Keon Freeman, Whitehall-Yearling. 6-0, 220, Jr.; Jimmy O’Toole, Anderson, 6-2, 188, Jr.

Backs: Hunter Parker, Amherst Steele, 5-8, 145, Sr.; Ryan Batsch, Loveland, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Mark Lee, Columbus Northland, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Griffin Durso, Turpin, 5-7, 140, Sr.; Sam Hildebrand, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Jalin Lake, Columbus Briggs. 6-1, 170, Jr.

Kicker: Kyle Rhonehouse, Holland Springfield, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Raymell Byrd, Whitehall-Yearling, 6-0, 166, Jr.; Cody Little, Columbus Franklin Heights, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Backs: Malachi Wyse, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Connor Wolfe, Grafton Midview, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Luke Reicosky, North Canton Hoover, 5-9, 190, Jr.; Jaelen Gill, Westerville South, 6-1, 182, Sr.; Dawson Martin, Dayton Belmont, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Receivers: Adam Beale, Holland Springfield, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Mitchell Blackburn, Wadsworth, 5-11, 172, Sr.; Garrett Houser, Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Aman Thornton, Columbus Mifflin, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Keaton Upshaw, Lima Senior, 6-7, 230, Sr.

Linemen: John Valentine, Ashland, 6-2, 320, Sr.; Parker McGlothin, Columbus Franklin Heights, 6-1, 300, Sr.; Ryan Redifer, Whitehall, 6-0, 240, Jr.; Nymonta Doucoure, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Matt Lee, Amherst Steele, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Kyle Leitch, Avon Lake, 6-0, 255, Sr.

Punter: Tommy Cummings, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 5-11, 175, Jr.

Third Team Defense

Linemen: Eli Myers, Sunbury Big Walnut, 6-3, 220, Jr.; Todd Torbert, Avon, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Joshua Feyh, Asheville Teays Valley, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Matt Fortner, Sylvania Northview, 6-5, 265, So.

Linebackers: Jimmy O’Toole, Anderson, 6-3, 203, Jr.; Alek Downs, Westerville North, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Jeremy Erickson, Dublin Scioto, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Kyle Kudla, Avon, 6-1, 205, Sr.; John Wehrkamp, Troy, 6-0, 203, Sr.; Kareem Hamdan, Youngstown Boardman, 5-7, 175, Jr.; Ethan Gerding, Medina Highland, 5-10, 177, Sr.; Josh McCormick, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Backs: Qian Magwood, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-0, 160, So.; Michael Howard, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Kevin Brewer, Bedford, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Michael Lacey, Cleveland Benedictine, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Jason Benson, Chillicothe, 6-4, 200, Sr.; DJ Whiles, Trenton Edgewood, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Kicker: Trevor Thompson, Canal Winchester, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Kyle Blaha, Anderson, 5-10, 190, Sr.; J.J. Branham, Columbus Northland, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Luka Zurak, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Vincent Fonte, Copley, 6-5, 290, Sr.; Caleb Pierce, Sunbury Big Walnut 6-3, 300, Sr.; Simon Roderick, Chillicothe, 6-4, 190, Sr.; Zach Bryans, Chillicothe, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Will Howard, Youngstown East, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Luke Vannest, North Canton Hoover, 6-4, 286, Jr.; Joey Fernholz, Wadsworth, 6-1, 188, Sr.; Alex Huzicka, Youngstown Boardman, 6-2, 195, Jr.; Christian Szalay, Wadsworth, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Meechi Harris, Xenia, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Mike Williams, Columbus Northland, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Donoven Hall, Wooster, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Tyris Dickerson, Archbishop Hoban, 5-10, 210, Jr.; Connor Mathis, Chillicothe, 5-11, 186, Sr.; Kameron Block, Troy, 5-10, 270, Sr.; Maurice Chapman, Winton Woods, 5-10, 290, Sr.; Andrew Jaeger, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Seth Phipps, Trenton Edgewood, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Preston Yates, Logan, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Matt Kamer, Canal Winchester. 6-0, 210, Sr.; Blaze Beane, Asheville Teays Valley, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Matthew Amison, Green, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Dylan Dagley, Wooster, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Kamrin Knowlton-Goings, Ashland, 6-5, 185, Sr.; Trey Reddick, Oregon Clay, 6-0, 155, Jr.; Brian Dooley, Toledo St. John’s, 6-7, 265, Sr.; Ralph Burdo, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Josh Bever, Ashland, 6-3, 240, Jr.; Christopher Thomas, Licking Heights, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Gavin Waters, Licking Heights, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Roger Burling, Fremont Ross, 6-2, 165, Sr.; Kevontae Tyson, Lima Senior, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Michiah Burton, New Albany, 5-10, 172, Jr.; Kaden Daniels, Mount Vernon, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Jacob Jones, Dublin Scioto, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Nick Hopper, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Connor Marshall, Canal Winchester, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Gabriel Shroyer, Watkins Memorial, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Clayton Anderson, Columbus St. Charles, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Moses Townsend, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Jaydon Culp-Bishop, Troy, 5-10, 168, Jr.; Miyan Williams, Winton Woods, 5-11, 205, So.; Rae’Quan Prince, Winton Woods, 5-10, 170; Austin Watt, Anderson, 6-5, 210, Sr.; Jake Siebert, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 185, So.; Brandon Becraft, Fairborn, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Trent Rogers, Anderson, 6-0, 295, Sr.; Austin Silcox, Harrison, 6-3, 205, Jr.; Garrett Bledsoe, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Albert Bradford, Dayton Belmont, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Garrett Gabbard, Trenton Edgewood, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Quinn Smith, Winton Woods, 5-10, 170, Sr.

DIVISION III OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL 2017

Coach of the year: Jeff Graham, Trotwood-Madison

First Team Offense

Offensive players of the year: Ra’Veion Hargrove, Trotwood-Madison and Ja’Vez Alexander, Sandusky

Quarterbacks: Andrew Newsom, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, 154, Sr.; Ja’Vez Alexander, Sandusky, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Jayden Cunningham, Hunting Valley University School, 6-1, 195, Sr.

Backs: Ra’Veion Hargrove, Trotwood-Madison, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Tavion Thomas, Dayton Dunbar, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Demontae Taylor, Columbus Independence, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jornell Manns, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Duce Johnson, Alliance, 5-8, 200, Sr.; Jack Porter, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-10, 180, So.

Receivers: Zaire Porter, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-4, 205, Sr.; Treon Sibley, Coventry, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Joseph Scates, Dayton Dunbar, 6-3, 180, Sr.

Linemen: Chad Douglas, Columbus Independence, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Travis Geiger, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-4, 310, Sr.; Aidan MacDonald, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, 280, Jr.; Alex Mumy, Bellbrook, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Conor Head, Richfield Revere, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Dugan May, New Philadelphia, 6-5, 280, Sr.

Punter: Michael Schwartz, Warren Howland, 6-2, 185, Sr.

First Team Defense

Defensive player of the Year: Chase Kline, Chardon, 6-3, 220, Sr.

Linemen: Ethan Amaya, Columbus Hartley, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Manni Malone, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Kennedy Coates, Trotwood-Madison, 6-0, 195, Jr.; De’Marko Craig, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 275, Sr.

Linebackers: Max Stienecker, Columbus Hartley, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Ty Van Fossen, Columbus DeSales, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Nathan Lawler, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-5, 215, Sr.; Josh Baldridge, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Tanner Tritipo, Athens, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Chase Kline, Chardon, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Kole Murlin, Celina, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Ben Schmiesing, Piqua, 6-2, 216, Sr.; Dallas Fields, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Backs: Gavin Blunt, Aurora, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Cade Stover, Lexington, 6-5, 220, Jr.; Conner Long, Clyde, 5-11, 187, Sr.; Scott Walter, St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Paul French, Canfield, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, 175, Sr.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Ryan Peltier, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-1, 187, Sr.; Isaac McAdams, Elida, 6-3, 190, Jr.; Baron May, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 175, So.; Dezmin Lyburtus, Bellefontaine, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Markell Stephens-Peppers, Trotwood-Madison, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Backs: Savon Edwards Jr., Columbus Eastmoor Academy. 5-9, 155, Jr.; Trent Davies, Delaware Buckeye Valley, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Blake McCoy, Jackson, 6-0, 182, Sr.; Devanier Floyd, Akron East, 5-9, 215, Sr.

Receivers: Bransen Stanley, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-1, 160, Jr.; Malachi Campbell, Sandusky, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Andreus Harhalos, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Linemen: Alex Robarge, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-4, 305, Jr.; Brendan O’Doherty, Bay Village Bay, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Cameron Niehus, Chardon, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Montrell Caldwell, Mansfield Senior, 5-11, 260, Sr.; Jack Recchiuti, Alliance, 6-4, 285, Sr.; Andy Waggoner, Wintersville Indian Creek, 6-1, 220, Sr.

Punter: Patrick Green, Rocky River, 6-1, 160, Jr.

Second Team Defense

Linemen: Brian Adams, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-2, 250, Jr.; Scott Seeker, Tallmadge, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Lonnie Phelps, Mt. Healthy, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Brandon Derrow, Columbus DeSales. 6-3, 250, Sr.; Jackson Gear, Cincinnati McNicholas, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Nick Cone, Columbus Hartley, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Dominique Kimble, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 280, Sr.

Linebackers: Zion Johnson, Columbus Independence, 6-1, 185, Sr.; ShiQuan Likely, Columbus South, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Crishawn Long, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Josh Jenne, Clyde, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Keishawn Goodson, Cleveland JFK, 5-10, 191, Sr.

Backs: Devon Eakle, Wintersville Indian Creek, 6-0, 180, sr.; Anthony Sciarroni, Columbus DeSales. 6-0, 180, Jr.; Dominique McClain, Toledo Woodward, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Micah Coleman, Columbus Eastmoor Academy, 5-7, 180, Jr.; Jake McLoughlin, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-6, 195, Sr.; Jayshon Bester, Cleveland Collinwood, 5-7, 150, Jr.

Kicker: Michael Benson, Jackson, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Mason Lydic, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Alec Sayre, Dover, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Cameron Crouch, Granville, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Backs: Brandon Haley, Granville, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Trey Psota, Bay Village Bay, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Trent Cramer, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Ty Shannon, Tallmadge, 6-0, 200, Sr.; John Bivens, Kettering Alter, 6-0, 204, Jr.

Receivers: Sam Zemis, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 175, So.; Max Hartline, Louisville, 5-10, 176, Jr.; Devin Eakle, Wintersville Indian Creek, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Jordan Kirkbride, Columbus Hartley, 6-5, 245, Jr.

Linemen: Dom Kriz, Medina Buckeye, 6-0, 242, Sr.; Montana Nietert, Aurora, 6-4, 275, Sr.; Jaison Williams, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4 305, Sr.; Andrew Arnold, Goshen, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Jim McAdams, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-5, 285, Jr.; Conner Barton, Wilmington, 6-3, 275, Sr.

Punter: Jase Bowen, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Third Team Defense

Linemen: Zack Hawk, Dover, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Sam Eldridge, Chardon, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Trent Compton, Granville, 5-7, 185, Jr.; Colt Jennings, Parma Padua Francsican, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Shane Cokes, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-3, 220, Jr.; Brian Dalidowicz, Kettering Alter, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Linebackers: James Parker, Trotwood-Madison, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Dierre Blash, Akron Buchtel, 6-0, 245, Sr.; Zach Urda, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Spencer Robinson, Peninsula Woodridge, 5-8, 190, Sr.; Ross Hartman, Rocky River, 6-0, 200, Jr.; Angelo Petracci, Canfield, 5-9, 187, Sr.; Alden Simms, Kettering Alter, 6-2, 210, Sr.

Backs: Jack Campbell, Bellbrook, 6-4, 220, Sr.; Josh Peroni, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Max Showalter, Bay Village Bay, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Daishawn Brimage, Akron East, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Paul Breinz, Canfield, 5-9, 179, Sr.

Kicker: Chase Dinan, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Kevin Laming, Columbus Watterson. 6-1, 182, Sr.; Sam Accordino, Canfield, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Max Corso, Sandusky, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Caiden Smith, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-0, 157, Sr.; Craig Zies, Granville, 6-1, 160, Jr.; Kevin Laming, Columbus Watterson, 6-1, 182, Sr.; Vinnie Fiorenza, Canfield, 5-11, 178, Sr.; Adam Fauver, Medina Buckeye, 6-1, 206, Sr.; Kee-Shaun Merrill, Chagrin Falls Kenston; Ke’zion Brown, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-5, 185, Jr.; Ethan Heller, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, 170, Jr.; Clay Davis, Athens, 6-3, 205, Jr.; Logan Riehl, Clyde, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Jordan Walker, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Dallas Daniels, Trotwood-Madison, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Bryant Johnson, Vandalia Butler, 6-5, 180, Jr.; KeShuan Owens, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Hayden Schrubb, Piqua, 6-3, 182, Sr.; Brayden Chaney, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Kaden Folkert, Dover, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Dre Hess, Dover, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Blayze Taylor, Zanesville, 5-11, 165, Jr.; Cam Drum, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Craig Burt, Columbus Centennial, 6-4, 173, Sr.; Zaire Porter, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-4, 205, Sr.; Joey Verdes, Buckeye Valley, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Ethan Tabor, Thornville Sheridan, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Treyce Albin, Athens, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Terrance Keyes, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-10, 190, So.; Zachary Olson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Devon Cleghorn, Maumee, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Trevon Raymore, Norwalk, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Kye Crowthers, New Philadelphia, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Caine Martin, Zanesville, 5-8, 200, Sr.; Maleek McIntosh, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 5-11, 185, So.; Shemar Samuel, Columbus Beechcroft, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Jarrett Munyan, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Josh Keets, Hillsboro, 6-1, 230, Jr.; Dominic Vanfossen, Marietta, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Blake McCoy, Jackson, 6-0, 182, Sr.; Chucky Morris, Jackson, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Brandon Matlock, Warren Howland, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Adam Niell, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Vinnie Klempner, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, 260, Jr.; Skyler Patrick, Sandusky, 5-11, 275, Sr.; Brendon Wompler, Clyde, 6-0, 263, Sr.; Seth Huston, Celina, 6-1, 240, Jr.; Johnathan Allen, Dunbar, 6-6, 280, Jr.; Braden Jacobs, Bellefontaine, 6-3, 254, Sr.; Aaron Jadwin, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 242, Sr.; Kyler Hooper, Zanesville Maysville, 6-2, 310, Jr.; Ike Gilt, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-0, 250, Jr.; Cameron Niehus, Chardon, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Patrick Gilliland, Columbus Hartley, 6-6, 315, Sr.; Max Markgraf, Granville, 6-2, 200, Sr. Max Rotondo, Buckeye Valley, 6-4, 230, Sr.; Kyle Simmonds, Columbus Watterson, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Caleb Rogers, Athens, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Taylor Deem, Thornville Sheridan, 6-3, 265, Jr.; Jared Conn, Hillsboro, 6-2, 230, Jr.; Tyler Warner, Marietta, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Corey Hicks, Alliance Marlington, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Nate Clingan, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-1, 240, Jr.; Domonique Kimble, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 280, Sr.; Mikey Haney, Maumee, 6-4, 255, Sr.; Jerrell Wells, Sandusky, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Jaylan Johnson, Clyde, 6-4, 195, Sr.; Charles Ellington, Vandalia Butler, 6-5, 285, Sr.; Nick Sanchez, New Richmond, 6-3, 252, Sr.; Kris Mesaros, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-9, 167, Sr.; Will Jerrells, Zanesville, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Colton Meeks, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Mychal Keys, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-5, 240, Sr.; Evan Steenrod, Athens, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Zach DiLauro, Akron Springfield, 5-11, 220, Sr.; Lane Harshbarger, Kettering Alter, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Cory Stallings, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Angelo Grose, Mansfield Senior, 5-9, 170, So.; Seth Arnold, Dayton Dunbar, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Jayvanare Nelloms, Trotwood-Madison, 6-1, 190 Jr.; Dayton Robin, Dover, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Caleb Robins, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 166, Sr.; Darantae Ervin, Independence, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Tommy Wolfe, Granville, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Teren Wycoff, Buckeye Valley, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Brice Parks, Jackson, 5-10, 172, So.; Dillon Barry, Bay Village Bay, 5-11, 191, Sr.; Kymani Jones, Ravenna, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Sean Blue, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Tre’Suan Windham, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, 150, Jr.; Taron Britt, Trotwood-Madison, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Payton Leugers, Goshen, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Jack Mitchell, Vandalia Butler, 5-10, 170, So.; Luke Tabler, Hamilton, Badin, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Rolando Perez, Thurgood Marshall, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Alec Preston, New Philadelphia, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Ian Sexton, Dover, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Chase Kendrick, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 215 Jr.; Elijah Carter, Columbus Hartley, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Napoleon Harris, Columbus Eastmoor Academy, 6-1, 160, Jr.; Nate Meyer, Columbus Watterson, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Anthony Sciarroni, Columbus DeSales, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Deonte Wade, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Britton Haines, Hillsboro, 6-2, 160, Sr.; Brice Graham, Jackson, 6-1, 193, So.