EC rallies but unable to overtake Fairfield 57-52

LEESBURG – An East Clinton second half rally fell short Monday in a 57-52 loss to Fairfield in non-league girls basketball action.

East Clinton (1-1) trailed 29-22 at halftime but then pulled within 44-43.

“We battled four trouble all night,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “(Kaitlin) Durbin and (Paige) Lilly sat out the whole second quarter with two fouls.”

Craycraft commended his bench of Kayla Hall, Gracie McCarren, Sierra Christian and Kaitlyn Talbott for keeping the Lady Astros in the game.

Lilly finished with 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Lacy Peterman had 12 points. Bre Davis hauled in eight rebounds while Mackenzie Campbell had three steals and five rebounds.

SUMMARY

November 27, 2017

@Fairfield High School

Fairfield 57 East Clinton 52

EC 08.14.17.13…..52

LF 17.12.11.17…..57

(52) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lacy Peterman 4-4-0/0-12 Mackenzie Campbell 3-2-0/0-8 Paige Lily 5-1-5/10-16 Kaitlyn Talbott 0-0-0/2-2 Gracie McCarren 0-0-0-0 Kaitlin Durbin 4-0-0-8 Bre Davis 0-0-1/1-1 Sierra Christian 1-0-2/3-4 Miranda Beener 0-0-0-0 Kayla Hall 0-0-1/2-1. TOTALS 17-7-11/19-52

FIELD GOALS: EC (17-66) Lilly 5-8; LF (20-48)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (7-23) Campbell 2-6 Lilly 1-1; LF (2-10)

FREE THROWS: EC (11-19); LF 15-17

REBOUNDS: EC-40 (Davis 8 Campbell 5 Durbin 5 McCarren 5 Christian 4 Hall 3 Talbott 3); LF-46

ASSISTS: EC-5 (Peterman 2)

STEALS: EC-11 (Campbell 3 Lilly 2 Davis 2 Christian 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Durbin 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-14; LF-12