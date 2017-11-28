Massie girls run away from Indian Hill 63-48

INDIAN HILL – Sparked by a strong running game and solid defense, Clinton-Massie defeated Indian Hill 63-48 Tuesday night in non-league girls basketball action at the IH gym.

The Lady Falcons (2-1) jumped out to a 36-21 lead at halftime.

Indian Hill was never able to get back in the game, shooting just 18 for 68 from the field. The Massie defense was particularly stingy against the long-range shots as the Lady Braves hit just 4 of 25 beyond the arc.

“It was a great team effort,” Massie coach Tim McGraw said. “We really ran the floor well, especially in the first half.”

Johanna Theetge hit 5 of 5 at the free throw line and finished with a game-high 16 points. MacKenzie Avery had a solid all-around game, scoring 14 points, grabbing eight rebounds, handing out six assists and coming up with two steals.

Hannah Doss had 11 points and Faith Cottrell added 10 points and three steals.

SUMMARY

November 28, 2017

Clinton-Massie 63 Indian Hill 48

CM 16.20.14.13…..63

IH 09.12.11.16…..48

(63) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 2-0-2/3-6 Johanna Theetge 6-1-5/5-16 Faith Cottrell 4-2-0/1-10 Alana Smith 1-0-0-2 Abbey Faucett 0-0-0-0 Emily Ireland 0-0-0-0 McKenzie Avery 7-0-0-14 Hanna Doss 4-2-1/2-11 Nina Lazic 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-5-8/11-63

(48) INDIAN HILL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miller 0-0-0-0 Praugh 1-1-1/2-4 Moreia 0-0-0-0 Antenucci 8-2-6/9-24 Price 3-0-0/4-6 Volllmer 1-0-0-2 DeHumel 3-2-0-8 Koster 0-0-0-0 Al-Zubi 0-0-0-0 Crittendon 0-0-0-0 L. James 2-0-0/1-4 Mairs 0-0-0/2-0. TOTALS 18-5-7/18-48

FIELD GOALS: CM (25-59) Avery 7-12 Doss 4-8; IH (18-68)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: (5-11) Cottrell 2-4 Doss 2-3; IH (4-25)

FREE THROWS: (8-11) Theetge 5-5 McKenna Crawford 2-3; IH (8-18)

REBOUNDS: CM-31 (Avery 8 Theetge 7 Cottrell 4 Doss 4); IH-30

ASSISTS: CM-16 Avery 6 Theetge 4 Ireland 3 Cottrell 2)

STEALS: CM-7 Cottrell 3 Avery 2; IH-9

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0; IH-0

TURNOVERS: CM-15; IH-11

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-4.jpg