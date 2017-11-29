Posted on by

WHS volleyball, girls soccer, JV baseball coaching posts open


News Journal

Wilmington High School has three coaching positions open for the spring and fall seasons.

In the spring, the junior varsity baseball coaching position is open, according to athletic director Troy Diels.

Next fall, Wilmington will need to fill the positions of varsity girls soccer coach and varsity volleyball coach.

Interested candidates should send resume and letter of interest by Dec. 15 to Diels at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, Ohio 45177 or email the information to troy.diels@wilmington.k12.oh.us.

