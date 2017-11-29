Friday, Saturday Redsfest Highlights

Over 75 current and former Reds players, coaches & broadcasters scheduled to appear

FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank at The Duke Energy Convention Center

• Friday, Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Team introductions with current and former Reds players on the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets available at reds.com/Redsfest and at the Redsfest doors.

• 2-day tickets are $25 for adults; $12 for kids 12 and younger – includes two free tickets to the Reds vs. Braves game on April 24

• 1-day tickets are $17 for adults; $7 for kids 12 and younger – includes one free ticket to the Reds vs. Braves game on April 24

• Children three and under are admitted free

The first 11,000 fans at Redsfest each day will receive a free Rosie Red ornament and drawstring bag.

Redsfest is the largest team fan festival in all of MLB and includes autograph and photo booths with current and former Reds players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and much more.

Current and Former Players at Redsfest

• Over 75 current and former players, coaches, minor leaguers and broadcasters are scheduled to attend including Joey Votto, Billy Hamilton, Tucker Barnhart and Adam Duvall plus the Reds’ top draft choices in 2016 and 2017, Nick Senzel and Hunter Greene. Many Reds Hall of Famers and alumni are also scheduled to attend including Eric Davis, Dave Parker, Lou Piniella and Aaron Harang. The updated list of scheduled attendees is available at reds.com/Redsfest.

Autograph and Photo Sessions

• Over 100 player autograph sessions and player photograph sessions are FREE of charge with a Redsfest general admission ticket. There are three types of autograph sessions at Redsfest: General Public, Season Ticket Members Only and Kids Only. Specific times for player appearances will be announced 30 minutes prior to the autograph and photo sessions on the info screens on the Redsfest floor and on the Reds official Twitter account @Reds. Fans can also receive these via text alerts by texting REDSFEST to 66128. (Standard message and data rates apply.)

Main Stage Highlights (full two-day schedule available on reds.com/Redsfest; schedule subject to change)

Friday, Dec. 1:

• 4:25 p.m. – Harlem Globetrotters exhibition

• 5:30 p.m. – Introduction of the Reds players past and present

• 6:30 p.m. – Kids Only Press Conference, presented by Kroger

• 7:10 p.m. – Hot Stove Report, presented by FOX Sports Ohio featuring Bryan Price, Dick Williams & Bob Castellini

• 8:05 p.m. – 2017 Team Awards

• 8:35 p.m. – Pitchers & Catchers Round Table presented by Bounty

Saturday, Dec. 2:

• 11:30 a.m. – Hot Stove Report presented by FOX Sports Ohio featuring Bryan Price, Dick Williams & Bob Castellini

• 12:10 p.m. – The Match Game presented by AARP

• 2:05 p.m. – Kids Only Press Conference, presented by Kroger featuring Joey Votto

• 3:30 p.m. – Word Chain presented by Mike’s Carwash

• 4:05 p.m. – Reds “Road to the Show” presented by DELTA Air Lines

• 5:10 p.m. – Redsfest Cooking Show presented by DNC Sportservice featuring GABP Executive Chef Manny Slomovits

MLB.com Ballpark App – NEW!

• Download the free MLB.com Ballpark app to keep updated with event information such as Reds players and coaches scheduled to appear, Main Stage schedule, floor maps and more. Plus, you can purchase Redsfest admission tickets in the app and digitally scan them from your smartphone to enter the event: reds.com/Ballpark.

2018 Reds tickets on sale at Redsfest

• Reds Holiday Gift Pack: The new Reds Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition luxury throw blanket featuring the Great American Ball Park skyline and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2018 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

• Reds Pick-6 Plan presented by McDonald’s®: With the Reds Pick-6 Plan, you can save up to 25% off regular ticket prices for your choice of any six Reds regular season home games (excluding Opening Day) plus receive six free McDonald’s® Extra Value Meal® vouchers with each plan. Plans start as low as $90.

• Season Ticket Memberships: Guarantee Opening Day tickets and choose the exclusive perks and benefits you enjoy the most. Season Ticket Memberships start with a 20-game package.

Fun for Kids

• The Reds Heads Fun Zone presented by Cincinnati Children’s on the third floor features more than 20,000 square feet of activities for kids including a bounce house, trampoline, kids story times, photos with Santa Claus and much more.

• Reds mascots Gapper, Mr. Redlegs, Rosie Red & Mr. Red will have designated rooms on the second floor where kids can come throughout Redsfest to have a photo taken with their favorite mascot. Each room will have a unique theme.

• Reds Fan Club Memberships are available for sale at Redsfest and make great holiday gifts:

– Reds Rookies ($20) is the official baby club for our youngest fans up to 3 years of age. Members receive a baby bucket cap, Mr. Red plush cuddle-up, picture frame and diaper bag tag plus two free Reds tickets and members-only experiences like player photo sessions and on-field parades.

– Reds Heads Kids Club ($30) is the official fan club for Reds fans ages 3-12. The 2018 kit includes a backpack, jersey, exclusive bobblehead and members-only ballpark experiences like player autograph sessions.

– Club Red ($10) is the official Reds fan club for ages 13-17. Members receive an exclusive Club Red t-shirt, access to members-only events and unique volunteer opportunities to fulfill service hours plus four free Reds tickets so that you can bring your friends to the game.

Majestic Team Shop & Reds Authentics

• Stop by the Majestic Reds merchandise booth for all the newest official Reds apparel. Fans can also purchase authenticated, game used and autographed memorabilia current Reds players at Reds Authentics.

Scooter’s Scooter Sweepstakes – NEW!

• Enter “Scooter’s Scooter Sweepstakes” for your chance to win Scooter Gennett’s Yamaha Zuma 125 scooter. The one-of-a-kind scooter was presented to Scooter in recognition of his 5 hit, 4 home run and 10 RBI game on June 6. Visit the Reds Community Fund booth at Redsfest to enter the sweepstakes. Only $10 per entry. See official rules at reds.com/Scooter. All proceeds benefit the Reds Community Fund.

Toyota Tundra

• Fans can register to win the 2017 Toyota Tundra that was featured at Great American Ball Park during the season. Visit the Toyota booth at Redsfest for more information and contest details. One lucky fan will win the Tundra during an on-field ceremony on Opening Day 2018.

Redsfest Bingo

• The second annual Redsfest Bingo event is Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. and features 18 bingo games. Each game includes prizes such as autographed memorabilia, Reds tickets and more. The final two games of the event will each feature $1,000 cash prizes. Advance registration and additional details at reds.com/Bingo. (Must be 18 or older to participate in bingo; cash only accepted for walk-up registration)

Redsfest Celebrity Poker Tournament

• The 12th annual Prestige Audio Visual & Creative Services Rick Steiner Celebrity Poker Tournament presented by Ashlee Fence is Saturday, Dec. 2 with a guaranteed $11,000 first prize. A limited number of spots are still available. Please visit reds.com/Poker or call (513) 765-7240 for details.

All proceeds from Redsfest benefit the baseball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

For the safety and security of all our guests, fans entering the Duke Energy Convention Center (DECC) and Redsfest may be subject to random inspection. Carry-in items are subject to inspection by Reds personnel prior to entrance into the DECC or at any time while inside DECC. No carry-in items, luggage or rolling duffle bags larger than 16” x 16” x 8” will be permitted in accordance with Major League Baseball and DECC policies.