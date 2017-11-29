WC men win home opener 85-57

WILMINGTON – Ending a brief losing streak, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team opened its home schedule with an 85-57 win over visiting Defiance Wednesday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers had lost two in a row and now stands 3-3 on the season.

Kevin Lewis came off the WC bench and poured in 20 points, hitting 7 of 9 from the field which included 4 of 5 beyond the three-point arc.

Christian Jones scored 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Jones had 15 points in the first half as the Quakers built a 50-33 lead.

The Defiance starters played a total of 21 minutes in the second half. They were 1 for 4 from the field.

Wilmington’s bench finished with 25 points in the second half.

The Quakers were 32 for 66 from the field and held a 33-30 advantage in rebounds. Wilmington forced 19 turnovers and scored 29 points off the Yellow Jackets miscues.

Wilmington’s largest lead was 30 points.

G. Shea Mercer led WC with eight rebounds. Jordan Jones had three assists. Andrew Russell and DJ Iles had three assists each. Russell also blocked two shots.

SUMMARY

November 29 2017

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 85 Defiance 57

D 33.24…..57

W 50.35…..85

(57) DEFIANCE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wheeler 0-0-2-2 Graham 6-0-3-15 Kinnie 2-0-3-7 Ragland 1-1-0-3 Holmes 1-1-0-3 Whitney 2-0-0-4 Thomason 3-0-0-6 Aikins 1-0-0-2 Barkley 1-0-3-5 Goodrich 2-1-1-6 Maschino 1-0-0-2 Nies 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 21-3-12-57

(85) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Russell 4-1-2-11 Scott 3-1-1-8 C. Jones 6-1-5-18 Iles 0-0-0-0 J. Jones 0-0-2-2 Patrick 6-1-0-13 Lewis 7-4-2-20 Smith 0-0-0-0 Horton 0-0-0-0 Culp 0-0-0-0 Mercer 2-0-0-4 Myers 2-0-0-4 Hansford 1-0-0-2 Mullins 1-1-0-3 Cox 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 32-8-12-85

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-15.jpg