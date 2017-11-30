2017-18 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie wrestling

RECORD IN 2016-17

16-1 Duals, 1st in the SCOL

HEAD COACH

Spencer Running 6 years

COACH’S RECORD

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Russ Frommling JV

James Moorman JH

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

10

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

12

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Matt Asher SR- State Placer 2016

Sam Brothers SR- State Qualifier 2017

KEY NEWCOMERS

Colton Doyle FR

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Anthony Tissandier [Graduated]

Zack Dillow [Graduated]

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

The hard work in the room. The kids we have right now are working hard and the others are in football still.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Technique

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Western Brown returns a lot of state qualifying wrestlers. They are the team to beat.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

This is going to be an exciting year for us. We’re excited to test ourselves throughout the season.

ROSTER

Not available with numerous players still in football

SCHEDULE

DECEMBER

15/16-@Blanchester Duals; 21-County Quad @East Clinton

JANUARY

4-@Bellefontaine Tri-match; 5/6-@Fairfield Invitational; 11-vs Logan Elm, Monroe @Clinton-Massie; 13-Hammer & Anvil Invitational @Western Brown; 17-@Western Brown Dual; 20-@Hamilton Invitational

FEBRUARY

5-@Bellbrook Dual; 8-vs Chaminade-Julienne @Clinton-Massie; 10-@Batavia Invitational; 17-SBAAC Championship @Blanchester