2017-18 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie wrestling

RECORD IN 2016-17
16-1 Duals, 1st in the SCOL
HEAD COACH
Spencer Running 6 years
COACH’S RECORD
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Russ Frommling JV
James Moorman JH
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
10
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
12
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Matt Asher SR- State Placer 2016
Sam Brothers SR- State Qualifier 2017
KEY NEWCOMERS
Colton Doyle FR
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Anthony Tissandier [Graduated]
Zack Dillow [Graduated]
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
The hard work in the room. The kids we have right now are working hard and the others are in football still.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Technique
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Western Brown returns a lot of state qualifying wrestlers. They are the team to beat.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
This is going to be an exciting year for us. We’re excited to test ourselves throughout the season.
ROSTER
Not available with numerous players still in football
SCHEDULE
DECEMBER
15/16-@Blanchester Duals; 21-County Quad @East Clinton
JANUARY
4-@Bellefontaine Tri-match; 5/6-@Fairfield Invitational; 11-vs Logan Elm, Monroe @Clinton-Massie; 13-Hammer & Anvil Invitational @Western Brown; 17-@Western Brown Dual; 20-@Hamilton Invitational
FEBRUARY
5-@Bellbrook Dual; 8-vs Chaminade-Julienne @Clinton-Massie; 10-@Batavia Invitational; 17-SBAAC Championship @Blanchester