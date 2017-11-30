2017-18 Winter Preview: Blanchester wrestling

2016-2017 record
Duals record 10-10
Coach
Scott Nicely, 8 years coaching, 8th year at Blanchester, 5th year as varsity head coach
Coaching record
At current school (57-33) overall (57-33)
Coaches in program
Scott Nicely- Head Coach
Jamie Tissandier- Assistant varsity
Travis Boyd: JV coach
Ryan Schafer: Junior High head coach
Matt Frump: Junior High assistant
Number of returning wrestlers
8
Number of returning starters
8
Key returning wrestlers
Johnny Schirmer: 30-15, 3rd at SBAAC, 2nd at sectionals
Clayton Schirmer: 40-10, 3rd at SBAAC, 1st at sectionals
Steven Latchford: 28-18, 4th at SBAAC, 4th at sectionals
James Peters: 29-15, 2nd at SBAAC, 3rd at sectionals
Kadin Berwanger: 16-19, 4th at SBAAC
Key newcomers
Christian Stubbs, Colt Conover, Ramiro Torres, Gage Huston, Gage Berwanger
Key players lost via Graduation: Kyle Denier, Dalton McMullen
Right now I like our intensity, work ethic and attitude.
Right now we need to improve our match experience.
League Favorite
Western Brown
ROSTER
Name/Grade
Gage Berwanger 9
Gage Huston 9
Shane Garrett 9
Colt Conover 9
Devan Freeland 9
Alex Fischer 9
Cameron Gibson 10
Christian Stubbs 10
Seth Caldwell 10
Canaan West 10
Daniel Davenport 10
Andrew Frump 10
Johnny Schirmer 10
Kadin Berwanger 10
James Peters 10
Steven Latchford 11
Hayden Tedrick 11
Clayton Schirmer 11
Ethan McHenry 11
Ramiro Torres 11
Brennan Hofer 11
SCHEDULE
DECEMBER
2-@Taylor HS Olympic Pools 1015 am; 15-Blanchester Duals 5 pm @Blanchester; 16-Blanchester Duals 1030 am @Blanchester; 20-County Duals 5 pm @East Clinton
JANUARY
5-@Madeira Invitational 5 pm; 6-Madeira Invitational 10 am; 10-vs Ross, New Richmond 530 pm @Blanchester; 20-@Sycamore Invitational 930 am; 24-State Duals TBA; 26-@Lima Central Catholic Invitational 5 pm; 27-@Lima Central Catholic Invitational 9 am; 31-State Duals TBA
FEBRUARY
10-@Batavia Invitational 10 am; 17-SBAAC Championship 10 am @Blanchester; 23/24-Sectional Tournament @Blanchester
MARCH
2/3-District Tournament @Troy Hobart Arena; 8-10 State Tournament @Ohio State