2017-18 Winter Preview: Blanchester wrestling

2016-2017 record

Duals record 10-10

Coach

Scott Nicely, 8 years coaching, 8th year at Blanchester, 5th year as varsity head coach

Coaching record

At current school (57-33) overall (57-33)

Coaches in program

Scott Nicely- Head Coach

Jamie Tissandier- Assistant varsity

Travis Boyd: JV coach

Ryan Schafer: Junior High head coach

Matt Frump: Junior High assistant

Number of returning wrestlers

8

Number of returning starters

8

Key returning wrestlers

Johnny Schirmer: 30-15, 3rd at SBAAC, 2nd at sectionals

Clayton Schirmer: 40-10, 3rd at SBAAC, 1st at sectionals

Steven Latchford: 28-18, 4th at SBAAC, 4th at sectionals

James Peters: 29-15, 2nd at SBAAC, 3rd at sectionals

Kadin Berwanger: 16-19, 4th at SBAAC

Key newcomers

Christian Stubbs, Colt Conover, Ramiro Torres, Gage Huston, Gage Berwanger

Key players lost via Graduation: Kyle Denier, Dalton McMullen

Right now I like our intensity, work ethic and attitude.

Right now we need to improve our match experience.

League Favorite

Western Brown

ROSTER

Name/Grade

Gage Berwanger 9

Gage Huston 9

Shane Garrett 9

Colt Conover 9

Devan Freeland 9

Alex Fischer 9

Cameron Gibson 10

Christian Stubbs 10

Seth Caldwell 10

Canaan West 10

Daniel Davenport 10

Andrew Frump 10

Johnny Schirmer 10

Kadin Berwanger 10

James Peters 10

Steven Latchford 11

Hayden Tedrick 11

Clayton Schirmer 11

Ethan McHenry 11

Ramiro Torres 11

Brennan Hofer 11

SCHEDULE

DECEMBER

2-@Taylor HS Olympic Pools 1015 am; 15-Blanchester Duals 5 pm @Blanchester; 16-Blanchester Duals 1030 am @Blanchester; 20-County Duals 5 pm @East Clinton

JANUARY

5-@Madeira Invitational 5 pm; 6-Madeira Invitational 10 am; 10-vs Ross, New Richmond 530 pm @Blanchester; 20-@Sycamore Invitational 930 am; 24-State Duals TBA; 26-@Lima Central Catholic Invitational 5 pm; 27-@Lima Central Catholic Invitational 9 am; 31-State Duals TBA

FEBRUARY

10-@Batavia Invitational 10 am; 17-SBAAC Championship 10 am @Blanchester; 23/24-Sectional Tournament @Blanchester

MARCH

2/3-District Tournament @Troy Hobart Arena; 8-10 State Tournament @Ohio State