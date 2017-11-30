2017-18 Winter Preview: Wilmington HS wrestling

RECORD IN 2016-17

4th in the SCOL last year

HEAD COACH

Kelly Tolliver, 5th year as head coach, 13 years as wrestling coach overall

COACHES IN PROGRAM

High School

Asst. Isaac Bray

Asst. Jed Smith

Asst. Gary Van Pelt

Middle School

Head Coach Tim wiederhold

Asst. Blake Lucas

Youth Wrestling

Head coach Andrew McCoy

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

8

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

8

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Isaac Allen – 2 time State Alternate

Sam Eastes – District Qualifier

Cam Smart – District Qualifier

Connor Barton – District Qualifier

KEY NEWCOMERS

Deep and talented incoming freshmen class

KEY PLAYERS LOST

RJ Tolliver – Placed 8th in state Last year – Currently in Boot Camp in Parris Island; 43-12 final record last year

RIGHT NOW I LIKE…

Our numbers in the room have improved from recent years past. Hopefully we can retain these numbers and keep growing. I’m really excited that many of our current lineup went to camp together over the summer and also worked hard in the weight room. The work done in the off season is key to being successful.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE…

I would like to see more wrestlers getting a second morning workout in.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Western Brown is the team to beat. They are deep in most weight classes, had a great showing last season, and have been bumped up to Division 1 this year.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We are excited to be competing in our new league with our Clinton County counter parts. It is also exciting to finally have all the county schools in the same league.

SCHEDULE

DECEMBER

5-@Washington Senior 6 pm; 8-@Edgewood Invitational 4 pm; 9-@Edgewood Invitational 8 am; 13-vs Fairborn 530 pm @ROB gym; 21-County Duals 5 pm @East Clinton; 27-Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association Holiday Tournament 1 pm @Hara Arena; 28-Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association Holiday Tournament 8 am @Hara Arena

JANUARY

4-vs New Richmond, Western Brown, Milford 5 pm @ROB gym; 6-@Bellbrook Invitational 8 am; 13-@Western Brown 8 am; 22-@Beavercreek 5 pm; 24-State Duals TBA; 26-@Eaton Invitational 5 pm; 27-@Eaton Invitational 8 am; 31-@Little Miami 5 pm

FEBRUARY

2-@Bethel-Tate, Bellbrook 5 pm; 17-SBAAC Championship @Blanchester 10 am