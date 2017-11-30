WHS parlays fast start into 53-32 win over CMHS

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Scoring 26 of the 33 first half points, Wilmington cruised to a 53-32 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

Wilmington made just 20 of 64 shots from the field. Clinton-Massie had a better percentage but took less than half the shots, making 10 of 30 on the night.

Mya Jackson had 23 points to lead all scorers but had help from Jasmine Jamiel who scored 13 points. Jamiel had four three-pointers but WHS was just 5 for 27 from beyond the three-point arc.

Johanna Theetge had 10 points to lead Clinton-Massie.

Wilmington jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Jasmine Jamiel.

WHS then lead 19-5 in the second quarter. At the half, the Lady Hurricane led 26-7. Jackson had nine points in the second while Jamiel added five.

In the third quarter, Wilmington outscored Clinton-Massie 18-9 and led 44-16 after three. Theetge had six points in the third for CMHS. Jackson had 10 points for Wilmington in the third.

SUMMARY

November 30 2017

@Lebanon Road Gym

Wilmington 53 Clinton-Massie 32

(53) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 5-4-1/2-13 Jackson 10-0-3/3-23 Self 0-0-0-0 Johns 1-0-0-2 McCord 0-0-0-0 Sanderson 2-0-0-4 K. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Fryman 1-0-0-2 Butcher 0-0-0-0 Zerby 0-0-2/2-2 Frisco 1-1-2/2-5. TOTALS 20-5-8/9-53

(32) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 0-0-2/2-2; Theetge 4-0-3/3-10; Cottrell 3-0-3/5-9 Faucett 1-0-1/2-3 Ireland 1-0-0-2 Avery 1-0-2/3-4 Doss 0-0-0/1-0; Miranda Crawford 0-0-0-0; Lazic 0-0-0-0 Chowning 0-0-0-0 Lay 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 10-0-12/17-32

W 12.14.18.09…..53

C 05.02.09.16…..32

FIELD GOALS: W (20-64); CM (10-30)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (5-27); CM (0-3)

FREE THROWS: W (8-9); CM (12-17)

REBOUNDS: W-29; CM-25

ASSISTS: CM-4

STEALS: W-12; CM-1

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1

TURNOVERS: W-12; CM-25

