Blan JV girls fall behind early, lose to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN – Falling behind 11-0 in the first quarter, the Blanchester reserve girls basketball team was defeated by Georgetown 44-23 Thursday night.

The Ladycats (1-1 on the year) “hustled through the game but had a lot of mental errors that ultimately hurt them. Georgetown was tough and scrappy,” Blanchester coach Elyse Pyle said.

Lana Roy led BHS with eight points while Lilly Brown and Holly Scott had five points each.

Alex Buerkle and Ashlin Benne had two points each. Becca Kratzer made one free throw.