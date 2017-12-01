Patton paces Ladycats to 44-26 win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester High School girls basketball team opened SBAAC National Division play Thursday with a 44-26 win over Georgetown.

Elecia Patton had 20 points to go along with four rebounds, three steals and three assists as BHS improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the National Division.

“Playing at Georgetown is always tough,” Blanchester coach Bradon Pyle said. “The atmosphere they create is stressful for opposing teams that come in there and any time you can walk away with a win there, you have to be happy. Their team was incredibly gritty and battled hard and I told our girls before the game to expect that. Our girls matched that intensity and we were fortunate to get an early lead and maintain it despite a great Georgetown effort.”

Pyle said the Ladycats defense has been impressive, even in a small sample size.

“Our girls have showed what they are capable of defensively over the first eight quarters this season,” Pyle said. “I’m proud of their individual efforts on the defensive end, but what has impressed me most is their ability to help each other and work through opposing screens.

“Offensively, we need to continue attacking the basket and playing inside out. 17 points in a quarter is nice to see, but we need to continue to protect the ball and be more consistent on the offensive end.”

Blanchester led 17-1 at the end of the first period but then was outscored 15-11 in the second.

Dakota Watters grabbed seven rebounds for the Ladycats.

SUMMARY

November 30, 2017

@Georgetown High School

Blanchester 44 Georgetown 26

B 17.11.10.06…..44

G 01.15.07.03…..26

(44) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 1-0-0-2 Patton 7-2-4/5-20 Watters 3-0-0/2-6 Wilson 2-0-0-04 Rose 0-0-3/3-3 Scott 1-0-1/2-3 Ostermeier 2-0-0-4 O. Gundler 0-0-0/1-0 Shank 1-0-0-2 Roy 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-2-8/13-44

(26) GEORGETOWN (tp) Gregory 5 Benjamin 5 Moore 1 Carter 2 Underwood 11 Thomas 2. TOTAL 26