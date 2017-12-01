Camels turn back ‘Cane in ‘17-‘18 opener

HILLSBORO — A torrid start helped Campbell County defeat Wilmington Friday night 82-59 in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic at Southern State Community College.

Coming off of a 30-win season, the Camels outscored Wilmington 27-11 in the opening quarter of the season for both teams.

Despite shooting 70 percent in the first half, the Camels couldn’t shake the Hurricane. Campbell County led by as many as 19 in the second quarter.

Wilmington rallied by outscoring the Camels 14-6 over the final 5:27 of the second quarter to pull within 13 at the half.

“When we were down 13 at the half, I thought, Jeffery Mansfield thought, Coach Washington thought … we thought we were going to win,” WHS head coach Michael Noszka said. “We came back in the second half with that determination, but we just didn’t sustain anything for very long.”

It remained a back-and-forth game midway through the third quarter, with Wilmington trailing 49-38 with 4:40 left.

Campbell County would put the game away with a 16-4 run over the next 5:20.

For Noszka, it was an off night for a team that expects to be good, even without Dylan Beaugard.

“We just didn’t play well,” Noszka said. “We’re not a bad team, we just played bad. We didn’t shoot the ball well. Our footwork wasn’t good on either end.”

Wilmington shot just 42 percent from the floor (22 of 53) and just 16 percent (3 of 19) from three-point range. Campbell County shot 65 percent for the game (34 of 52).

Five different Camels scored in double figures, led by Tanner Clos with 17. Joel Day and Reid Jolly each had 16 points.

Mansfield led WHS with 19 points. Cameron Coomer added 17 points.

Summary

Ohio Valley Hoops Classic

@ Southern State Community College

Campbell County (Ky.) 82, Wilmington 59

CC…27.15.21.19…82

W…11.18.13.17…59

(82) CAMPBELL COUNTY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Drew Wilson 5-4-0-14, Reid Jolly 8-0-0-16, Jordan Gross 2-1-2-7, Nathan Schaefer 0-0-2-2, Tanner Clos 7-0-3-17, Joel Day 7-2-0-16, Tanner Lawrence 5-0-0-10. TOTALS 34-7-7-82.

(59) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Willie Morris 1-0-0-2, Cameron Coomer 4-1-8-17, Layne Griffith 2-0-0-4, Matthew Smith 4-2-0-10, Jeffery Mansfield 8-0-3-19, Dorian Taylor 3-0-1-7. TOTALS 22-3-12-59.

FIELD GOALS: CC 34/52 (R. Jolly 8/9, Clos 7/8, Day 7/10); W 22/53 (Mansfield 8/15, Smith 4/8, Coomer 4/11)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: CC 7/13 (Wilson 4/4); W 3/19 (Smith 2/5)

FREE THROWS: CC 7/12; W 12/20 (Coomer 8/8)

TURNOVERS: CC 16; W 18

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

