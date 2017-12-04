Column: McSurley expects to continue playoff streak in 2018

It seems following each of the previous playoff seasons for Clinton-Massie, many people are quick to say, “They won’t be as good next season.”

Some are haters, but most, truth be told, are just jealous of the success the Falcons’ football program has enjoyed since Dan McSurley took over the program in 1996.

Clinton-Massie’s football program can be divided into three eras.

One, the Tony Lamke era to begin things back in the 1960s and the current McSurley era.

Everything else falls in between to the Can We Forget This Era. OK, not completely forget because Jeff Kloppenburg guided the Falcons to a 9-0 record in 1993.

But the pickings were mighty slim in most of the other 21 seasons.

Consider, Lamke won 56 games in 10 seasons as the first CMHS football coach.

McSurley is 208-57 in his 22 seasons.

The 22 years between Lamke and McSurley, Clinton-Massie football had:

• 11 head coaches.

• As many winless seasons (3) as winning seasons (3).

• An overall record of 62-151-5.

Add to it, McSurley was 30-31 in his first six seasons, so that moves the program mark to 92-182-5 in a span of 28 seasons.

In 16 seasons since then, however, Massie has made the playoffs each year, won two state championships, earned one state runnerup and won 91.7 percent of its games (178 wins and 26 losses).

So, what about next year? This year’s team was healthy, for the most part, through 10 games, then experienced an increasing number of injuries as the post-season unfolded.

All the while, though, the seniors provided the impetus to get this squad in a position to play for a state championship.

“They put this team on their back,” McSurley said of his seniors. “They willed this team all year. I’m going to love them forever.”

There were 17 seniors listed on the team’s playoff roster. As expected, many were instrumental in the team’s success. Trey Uetrecht was first team All-Ohio. Christian Poynter led the team in rushing. Luke Richardson was Mr. Everything in the post-season. Weston Trampler, Sam Brothers, Jacob Treisch were mainstays in the trenches on either side of the ball.

“They don’t just lead by running their mouth, running their gums,” McSurley said. “They lead by example. They work hard.”

There are 17 juniors listed on the CM playoff roster. They’ll be the ones expected to step up to lead the next Clinton-Massie playoff march. Be sure, there will be the unexpected underclasssman or two (or more) who make their mark and help continue the tradition of Falcon football.

“We’re going to have another group next year that’s going to fill their shoes, I promise you,” said McSurley, something he’s been saying each of the last 16 seasons to counter the folks hoping for a Massie demise.

At the post-game press conference, Clinton-Massie seniors Luke Richardson, Sam Brothers, coach Dan McSurley, Trey Uetrecht, Weston Trampler and Cody Collingham answered questions from the media at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_FB15_presserEM.jpg At the post-game press conference, Clinton-Massie seniors Luke Richardson, Sam Brothers, coach Dan McSurley, Trey Uetrecht, Weston Trampler and Cody Collingham answered questions from the media at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Elizabeth Mattingly | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

